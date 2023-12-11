House panel summons Vanguard, Arjun in ESG 'collusion' probe

WASHINGTON — A House panel subpoenaed The Vanguard Group and Arjun Capital on Monday, the latest step in its yearlong investigation into whether the investment fund’s environmental, social and governance policies violate antitrust laws.

Vanguard and Arjun are investment companies that offer some funds focused on eco-friendly businesses. The House says both companies have not provided sufficient documentation on their policies.

According to letters from Committee Chairman Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the Judiciary Committee wants documents and communications from investment firms related to “pursuing ESG policies.”

In each letter, Jordan wrote that the firm, “has entered into collusive agreements to ‘decarbonize’ its properties under management and reduce emissions to zero, which may be a violation of US antitrust law.” “

According to the group, Arjun and Vanguard were part of the Climate Action 100+, a coalition of nearly 700 global investors representing more than $68 trillion in assets. He also participated in the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative. Vanguard left both alliances in December 2022, but that did not stop the committee.

Following the initial request in July, Vanguard and Arjun have already submitted thousands of pages of records to the committee. According to the committee’s calculations, Vanguard alone sent 3,619 documents.

Still, Jordan wrote to each firm that “its response has been inadequate without the mandatory process.”

The subpoena is part of a larger investigation into whether coalitions like Climate Action 100+ violate antitrust laws because they deprive investors of the opportunity to invest more heavily in oil and gas.

In a July 6 letter to Vanguard, Jordan also alleged that ESG-informed investment decisions, “limit production and increase prices, and deprive businesses of choices to invest and consumers.”

“The potential consequences for American freedom and economic well-being are far-reaching,” he said.

At least two dozen organizations, including BlackRock and State Street, have received requests from the Judiciary Committee for ESG-related documents since the panel launched its “antitrust” investigation in December 2022.

Source: www.cnbc.com