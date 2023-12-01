'House of the Dragon' season 2 poster shows Rhaenyra and Aliscent doing battle, 'first look' coming soon

dragon house Credit: HBO

HBO has released the first two posters for the second season dragon’s house, Prequel to the hit series game of Thrones.

The first season finale aired in October, 2022. The second season is scheduled for release in summer 2024, although we don’t have an exact date yet.

This may change soon. HBO is also releasing a “first look” of the new season tomorrow, December 2, which I assume will be some kind of teaser trailer, though I think it might just be still images. It will take place at the Comic Con Experience in Brazil on Saturday.

Here are the posters:

Olivia Cooke’s Alicent Hightower is depicted with the words “Blood for blood”, while Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen, looking quite serious, has the words “Fire for fire” in her poster. These are clearly references to George RR Martin fire and blood, The book on which the show is based. (A great gift idea is this gorgeously illustrated edition of the history of the Targaryen dynasty).

it took me a while to warm up dragon’s house, But by the finale I was completely spellbound. In my review of the finale, I wrote:

It was a tremendous and powerful season finale Dragon’s house. I must say, this show has exceeded my every expectation. I’ve essentially watched every episode twice except this one, and now that the entire season is over I intend to watch it a second time. The show’s creators, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik (the latter of whom has now left the show), have created a truly unique fantasy show. This has never been done before. This is a serious character drama. It’s darker and slower and more serious and more adult game of Thrones.

It’s not as much fun game of Thrones, At least for that show’s first six seasons, before the bad times and whatever brain fungus took over its showrunners’ brains. I’m very excited for Season 2, although after reading the book I’m also scared of what will happen next. This is not a happy story.