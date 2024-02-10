House of Representatives passes bill to ban the use of QALYs in federally funded health care programs

QALY or quality adjusted life year is a concept used by healthcare policy makers to inform resource , [+] Allocation decision. getty

The U.S. House of Representatives this week passed HR 485, the Protecting Health Care for All Patients Act. This bill would prohibit federally-funded health care programs from using quality adjusted life years to determine pricing and reimbursement for health services and technologies, including prescription drugs. Effectively, this would expand the ban on the use of QALYs by government-funded health care programs to include Medicaid, the Veterans Affairs Administration, and the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program.

According to the US-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, QALY measures how well different types of medical treatments extend life or improve the quality of life of patients. As an overall measure of both quantity and quality of life it enables comparisons across disease states and treatments.

When combined with the costs associated with health care interventions, QALYs can be used to assess their relative value from an economic perspective.

A lead sponsor of the bill, Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), repeatedly said the QALY-based approach to evaluating medical technologies would lead health insurers to discriminate and deny care to disabled individuals. Have warned about the potential. In their view, QALYs inherently underestimate the life years gained by older people and people living with disabling conditions. On her government website she writes: “Everyone’s life is worth living. It is illogical that a health care bureaucracy would so ruthlessly determine that someone’s life has little value. They deserve every opportunity to have hope and reach their full potential. The ‘quality-adjusted life years’ measurement is used to discriminate against people with chronic diseases and disabilities such as cystic fibrosis, ALS or Down syndrome, putting them at the back of the line for treatment.

Other critics of the QALY say it is discriminatory and has long been subject to bipartisan consensus. So, while the vote to pass the act in question was on (Republican) party lines, they point to the fact that the Democrat-led Affordable Care Act gave Medicare a “threshold” measure to determine coverage and reimbursement. Was banned from using QALYs as. Furthermore, recent guidance published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services specifically acknowledges that the agency is subject to “nondiscrimination provisions in Medicare” through both the ACA and the Inflation Reduction Act, which was also passed on (Democratic) party lines. was passed.

The legislation the House voted on has the support of the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee. There is a fair chance of its passage in the Senate.

However, according to Harvard University researchers, the bill fundamentally misunderstands QALYs and how they are used. Furthermore, the broad language of the proposed legislation threatens the entire enterprise of comparative effectiveness research. Such research generates and synthesizes evidence to compare the benefits and harms of medical interventions to prevent, diagnose, and treat a disease or condition. The QALY fits within comparative effectiveness research and is indeed a widely prevalent measure of benefit used in cost-effectiveness analyzes around the world.

HR 485 aims to outlaw the use of QALYs and “similar measures.” It is not clear what the precise meaning of the latter phrase is. But the QALY shares much in common with other measures in routine use around the world. This, in turn, could mean that they will be banned as well. It involves multiple healthy life year equivalent approaches to measure healthy life lost from disease and gains from interventions.

Furthermore, contrary to the way the law appears to be written, cost-effectiveness analyses, such as cost-per-QALY, are rarely the deciding factor in deciding coverage and pricing determinations. This is just an input. Policy makers, insurers, and other interested parties also consider other criteria, including the availability of alternative treatments and the benefits and risks of care that cannot be easily determined.

Furthermore, Cohen, Newman, and Ollendorf of the Tufts Center for the Assessment of Value and Risk in Health say that by placing a greater value on life years with better quality, “QALY award Health care that improves functioning, reduces pain, and helps people with serious and disabling conditions reintegrate into work and other activities. They reiterate that a QALY is “a measure of the health benefits of a treatment, not a measure of the value of people.”

QALY as a concept can actually accommodate some of the issues cited by critics, including taking into account disease severity. Alternatively, there are methods such as equal value of life-years gained, which can be used to place equal value on additional years of life across diseases and populations.

This raises the question whether lawmakers interpreting the bill would recognize the EVLYG approach as “equal measures” and therefore reject its use out of hand.

The larger point is that difficult decisions must be made by health care policymakers in the face of scarce resources. One cannot spend the same health care dollar twice, meaning policymakers must make each dollar spent work as well as possible in terms of producing health outcomes for the population as a whole.

Preferably their decisions about how to allocate such dollars are informed by strong evidence that explains the benefits and harms of medical interventions.

Whether the bill is enacted or not, policymakers will still need ways to measure the value of medical interventions in circumstances of limited resources. Otherwise, the system will revert to underlying methods of rationing based, for example, on an individual’s ability to pay or health insurance status. The problem is that implicit rationing, which is the default American way of allocating resources, is random, not evidence-based and always inequitable.