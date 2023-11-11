House GOP proposes two-step plan to fund the government, increasing risk of shutdown

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Less than a week before federal spending laws expire, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Saturday unveiled a new and uncertain plan to temporarily increase funding — but it must be approved by the Senate and White House. has already been rejected, making it more likely. A government shutdown.

Johnson’s proposed stopgap funding bill, called a continuing resolution or “CR,” would leave funds for different federal agencies expiring at different times, according to three people familiar with the House leader’s plans, allowing Congress to will face several deadlines in the coming months. Risk Repeated Partial Government Shutdowns.

Funding for military and veterans programs, agriculture and food agencies, and the departments of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development runs through Jan. 19. The remaining government funds will cover the departments of State, Justice, Commerce, Labor and Health and Human Services. Among others – will expire on February 2.

The plans are fluid and subject to change as the House considers legislation, the people said on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations between lawmakers. If no new spending legislation is enacted before the existing spending legislation expires, the federal government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The two-tier proposal was originally supported by the far-right House Freedom Caucus, whose views often influence Johnson, who has been speaker for less than a month. But key members of that group have recently been skeptical of the plan because it lacks spending cuts.

Representative Chip Roy (R-Tex.) posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, “I am 100% opposed,” because the bill funds the government at current spending levels.

Representative Jody Arrington (R-Tex.), chairman of the House Budget Committee, told reporters earlier in the week that the phaseout plan was “politically DOA” because it did not have Democratic support.

Democratic-controlled Senate and The Biden administration has already rejected “laddered” CR, which had never been attempted before.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Friday called the tiered funding plan “the craziest, stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Passage of this bill in the highly divided House is far from assured. Republican infighting has prevented Johnson from winning votes on long-term spending bills for individual agencies and programs, and small-government fiscal supporters have said they will not support CR unless it includes spending for different parts of the government. Do not involve deep cuts or different budget deadlines. , However, it’s unclear whether other Republicans will support the new plan.

The plan would not include any of the billions of dollars President Biden has requested for military aid to Ukraine or global humanitarian assistance to deal with the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Earlier this month the House passed a bill to send $14 billion to Israel for the war in Gaza, but combined it with cuts to IRS funding, which the White House and Senate Democrats have rejected.

Johnson and the GOP have a slim majority in the House. If more than four Republicans reject the speaker’s proposal, Johnson would need to rely on Democratic votes to extend funding and prevent a shutdown — a red line for some conservatives, including a small band who have Johnson’s predecessor, Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), was forced to relinquish the speaker’s gavel after allowing the previous spending bill to pass on a bipartisan basis.

The standoff threatens to send millions of federal workers home without pay while suspending a wide range of government services, including national parks, major IRS functions and federal disaster relief. A prolonged shutdown could have more serious effects, disrupting food safety inspections and public benefits for the poor, among thousands of other federal functions.

The US government has come close to missing key financial deadlines twice this year alone. In May, McCarthy and Biden reached an agreement to prevent a breach of the nation’s borrowing limit with just days remaining before a potentially devastating impact on financial markets. Then in September, with less than 24 hours remaining, McCarthy relied on Democratic votes to approve a measure to fund the government – ​​which angered the far right and was quickly ousted.

The looming deadline represents a similar test for the new House speaker, who has held office for less than three weeks and has never chaired a congressional committee.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) took procedural steps Friday to allow the funding bill to pass the upper chamber if the House does not act. Leaders of both parties in the Senate prioritize a bill to extend government funding at current spending levels through December.

Congress has never before enacted such a sweeping “laddered” funding bill. The closest analog is the 1991 CR which extended federal funding for approximately 45 days, but gave up one component – ​​a provision that paid for State Department and foreign operations – to accommodate ongoing negotiations between then-President George H.W. Slightly longer time frame. Congress on Economic Development Assistance to Israel.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com