House GOP demands cuts to Israel aid as well as IRS budget

House Republicans on Monday unveiled a proposal to pay for emergency aid to Israel’s war against Hamas by cutting IRS funds aimed at cracking down on wealthy tax cheats and improving taxpayer service.

The legislation released by the House Rules Committee primarily calls for approving about $14 billion for military aid to Israel and cutting about the same amount from the IRS budget. President Biden has proposed giving roughly the same amount of aid to Israel, but has not sought cuts in other parts of the budget. The new House Speaker, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), has said the new spending should be covered by cuts in other spending to avoid increasing the debt. Biden also called for Israel’s aid to Ukraine to be packaged with about $60 billion, which the GOP bill rejected.

The IRS is getting $80 billion. It should be spent on answering phones.

The legislation reflects the GOP’s ongoing determination to undo the IRS expansion that Biden secured in the 2022 Inflation Cut Act, which sought to improve services for taxpayers and take more enforcement actions against wealthy tax cheats. The agency’s funding was increased to $80 billion to pay for it. Biden and House Republicans agreed to repeal about $20 billion of that $80 billion as part of a deal in May to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling. Now, Republicans are pushing for even more cuts.

The GOP bill would slash funding for most parts of the IRS expansion, including enforcement and a new online portal to allow taxpayers to file their taxes directly with the government for free. The legislation does not include cuts to Better Taxpayer Services, which has helped reduce wait times for calls to the IRS.

Using IRS funding to offset Israel aid may not actually save money: The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated in 2022 that an $80 billion IRS expansion would reduce the deficit by $100 by improving collections and enforcement. Will reduce by more than billion.

“This is contrary to the right way to think about this,” said Mark Mazur, a former assistant Treasury secretary in the Biden administration for tax policy. “It’s like if you take a dollar from the IRS and throw a $5 bill out the window.”

Conservatives say they are optimistic that the debt ceiling agreement means the administration has demonstrated it will withhold IRS funding to approve other priorities and may be forced to do so again.

“It becomes the piggy bank that Democrats have already accepted,” said anti-tax activist Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform, who opposes the expansion.

The GOP bill sets off a fierce political fight over support for Israel. Democrats in both chambers of Congress oppose the House GOP bill and the White House is expected to oppose it as well.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized the bill in a statement.

“It is wrong to politicize our national security interests,” he said. “Seeking offsets to meet core national security needs of the United States – such as supporting Israel and protecting Ukraine from atrocities and Russian imperialism – would violate the normal, bipartisan process and threaten our security and Could have devastating implications for alliances. ,

Many Senate Democrats, with one notable exception, declared the House Republican bill dead when it reached the upper chamber.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn) said, “I’ve had hope for a while that the House is working together, but this feels disastrous to me.”

Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, a conservative Democrat and key supporter of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided additional IRS funding, left the door open to supporting a bill that takes the money back. The IRS needs money for technological modernization, he said, but it can do without money to increase tax enforcement on high-income people.

“If you’re not going to cause any harm to the IRS, then yes, it’s legal,” Manchin said. “If it would harm technology that is planned for the next five to 10 years, it would be very hard for me to support it.”

Senate Republicans mostly applauded the bill and its cuts to the IRS, which has long been a conservative bugbear.

“If we’re taking money away from 87,000 IRS agents, I’m all about it,” Sen. Markway Mullen (R-Okla.) said, repeating a debunked figure about tax agency staffing.

Democrats in the House also indicated they would oppose the bill.

The top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, Representative Rosa L. “House Republicans are setting a dangerous precedent by suggesting that protecting national security or responding to natural disasters is dependent on cuts to other programs,” DeLauro said in a statement. , “The partisan bill House Republicans passed blocks our ability to help Israel defend itself and doesn’t include a dime for humanitarian aid.”

