House construction has declined for the 11th consecutive month amid a decline in demand for new homes.

Home construction has declined for 11 consecutive months as high borrowing costs hit demand for new homes.

S&P Global said its index of activity in the UK manufacturing sector – where a score below 50 indicates contraction – fell to 45.6 in October.

That was up slightly from 45 in September but still the second-weakest reading during the COVID-19 pandemic since May 2020.

After civil engineering, house construction witnessed the biggest decline.

The Analytics Group’s report noted ‘signs of stability’ in the commercial building.

“The decline in work on residential construction projects is broadly linked to a lack of demand and a subsequent curtailment of new projects,” the report said.

On a more positive note, builders have seen the cost of doing business fall at the fastest pace in 14 years, with materials such as lumber and steel falling as well as transportation prices.

The Bank of England has raised interest rates from a record low of 0.1 per cent to a 15-year high of 5.25 per cent from December 2021 in the fight to bring inflation under control.

This has led to an increase in mortgages, and interest rates are expected to peak, but are not expected to be cut until next year.

Higher borrowing costs have put brakes on the housing market and resulted in builders reducing construction plans.

John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, said: ‘The good news is that higher borrowing costs are having their intended effect of putting the brakes on rising inflation.

‘However, there is no doubt that UK manufacturing is in difficult times and is likely to become even more challenging in the coming months.’

…and profits also decreased

Britain’s biggest housebuilders are set to see profits fall by £2bn this year.

The largest listed residential developers recorded total profits of £4.7 billion last year.

But that figure is likely to almost halve to £2.5 billion, according to the Mail’s analysis.

Persimmon is due to publish its latest trading update today and Taylor Wimpey on Thursday.

Builders are selling fewer homes after the Bank of England raised interest rates to a 15-year high and raised mortgage rates.

Analysts said homebuilders are ‘battling death and weathering a storm.’

