Hours after Neymar’s release from hospital, father invests in $122 million project

neymar, after recent knee surgery, Getting better. Doctors are confident of the forward’s timely rehabilitation after suffering an ACL injury against Uruguay on international duty. Meanwhile, there is another good news for the Neymar family. The father of the Al Hilal star has decided to invest $122 million in a project.

America’s favorite video today

The trend in football is increasing, with many players looking to expand their portfolio in different areas. As the beautiful game becomes more demanding, players and their families are looking for greener spaces before they age.

Neymar’s father eyes a mega project

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

According to reports, Neymar’s father has decided to invest the money in a real estate project. The investment is rumored to be $122 million. The Al Hilal star’s father invested under his company NR Sports, which also manages Neymar’s image. On this note, the company has invested in a project that is being planned in Itapema, on the northern coast of Santa Catarina.

Construction has started on the land for the property. It is expected to be completed in the year 2028. The property will have full access to a private beach, spa, swimming pool and other amenities. The mega-money deal on a real estate project is not the only big deal struck by the family. The Al Hilal star also marked a major investment this summer transfer window after completing his move to the Saudi Pro League.

Get instant notification of the hottest football stories from Google! Click and tap Follow Us blue Star.

Follow us

Neymar expanded his horizons after moving to the Gulf

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

after completing your move al hilal This summer from Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar decided to invest in equestrian sport. He became a sponsor of the Brazilian dressage team. The team will travel across the world and represent the country on the global stage. NR Sports Company also has an investment in Neymar’s NFT which was launched by the player himself in 2022. The move to invest in different industries will certainly benefit Brazilians. David Beckham This is the greatest example of football players investing right.

through imago

Turin, Italy, 19 November 2022. Brazil’s Neymar Jr. enters the airport at Casale Airport, Turin, for the team’s departure for the Qatar World Cup. Image date: 19 November 2022. Image credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage Editorial use only. No use of unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use is limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No leverage in betting, sports or individual club/league/player publications. SPI-2044-0017

In addition to MLS clubs, inter miami, Beckham also has investments such as Studio 99. This is a production company that produced the successful Netflix documentary on David Beckham himself and recently produced the documentary on snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan. He also has many other investments that have helped him earn big profits after his football career.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

WATCH THIS STORY: Jimmy Butler approves $120,000,000 rich ‘friend’ Neymar Jr’s multi-million Saudi league deal

Providing feedback will help us improve your experience.

Did you enjoy reading? Tell us how likely you are to recommend Essentially a game for your friends!

Source: www.essentiallysports.com