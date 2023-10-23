Hotstar once again breaks streaming record, earns Rs 3.5 crore during India-Pakistan match

In the thrilling ICC World Cup 2023 encounter against New Zealand, Virat Kohli’s inning of 95 not only led India to victory but also played a vital role in it. disney+hotstar A resurgence in the streaming wars against Mukesh Ambani‘S geocinema,

What happened? The India vs New Zealand clash broke streaming records, garnering a staggering 43 million viewers – the highest digital viewership for any cricket match. This feat surpassed the previous week’s record of 35 million viewers during the India vs Pakistan game.

Disney+ Hotstar, once the uncrowned king of cricket streaming, got a shock when JioCinema started offering free streaming of IPL and other major Indian matches. Effect? It lost about 12.5 million customers in the quarter ended July 1. From 40.4 million subscribers in June, the number dropped by about 21 million by October.

Last attempt: But Disney was not about to back out. In a strategic move, they offered free live streaming of the Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup on smartphones. While Ambani acquired the rights to telecast all bilateral matches of the Indian cricket team with a whopping deal worth ₹5,959 crore, Disney+ Hotstar won the rights to broadcast all the bilateral matches of the Indian cricket team from 2024 to 2027 with a winning bid of ₹24,789 crore. Acquired media rights of the tournaments.

The latest viewership data shows that Disney+Hotstar’s strategy, mirroring Ambani’s strategy, is hitting it big.

