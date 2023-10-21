Hotels are so dirty this business traveler books one-night stays in a row: 'It's not like they're giving me a deep discount for staying five nights.'

You may have also seen this while traveling for work. Since the pandemic, many hotels across the U.S. have, say, moved to a housekeeping-optional model, and travelers who want their room cleaned every day will have to say so, rather than assume it will happen. This will be done automatically.

But figuring out how to convey a request to make the bed or change the towels daily can be a daunting exercise in code-breaking.

Abhishek Singh, who travels frequently for his job as a technical analyst, recalls the first time he learned that housekeeping is now optional. In the spring of 2022, he returned to his room at a Seattle conference at 9:30 pm after being on his feet for 12 hours, and found the bed unmade and “towels scattered around.” He called the front desk to learn that the hotel, a Marriott, does not offer daily housekeeping. He says when he tried to request it the next morning, he was apparently given a number. Singh says that at other hotels he has requested housekeeping at 10 am daily, but was told he should have requested by 9 am to get a spot.

Marriott spokesperson said Luck They could not comment on this particular incident, and also noted that “In the US and Canada, how often housekeeping service is provided varies by hotel segment and guests can personalize their housekeeping preferences during the booking process.” Are.”

Singh told Luck He’s so tired of feuding with hotel management that he’s developed a hack, where, instead of booking one room for multiple nights, he’ll book two rooms for one night, and attend his conference during the day. Will check for.

“I travel with only one carry-on; In the morning I just check out and then check in again,” he said. Once, he came to the front desk after getting cleaned up and, contrary to normal policy, offered to stay in the same room if they would clean his room that day. (They say they agree.)

But Singh is still frustrated by what he feels is the deceptive behavior of hotels, which charge him between $200 and $500 a night — even though he can stay at a $800-a-night property in New York. I remember, in which there was no cleaning even throughout the night.

“My logic is that I am paying the same room rate for one night as someone who is staying only for one night. That person gets a clean room—why can’t I get that?” Singh told Luck. “It’s not like they’re giving me a huge discount on a five-night stay,” he said.

Courtesy Abhishek Singh

The hotel industry is back to where it was, but it’s different

Nationwide, travel is on the rise. According to industry data, hotel occupancy this year was roughly on par with 2019, and room rates are well above last year’s levels.

Singh said that throughout his travels, he has never paid less than $400 per night in the last six months. Singh has frequent traveler status with both Hilton and Marriott, but this status resulted in only an apology from management when he complained – no change in policy.

He also criticized hotels that promote low-cleanliness as environmentally unfriendly, calling it “virtue signalling”. “I’m not even asking you about changing towels, just the basics like making the bed, taking out the trash.”

Hotel workers are also pushing back against the idea that reducing cleaning helps the environment. When two or three guests stay in a room and it is only cleaned at checkout, it means more time, more cleaning products and harder work, said Lucy Biswas, a housekeeper at the Washington, D.C., Hilton. In the depth of the pandemic, the hotel sometimes employed six maids to clean a fully-occupied building, compared to 40 maids on a typical day before the pandemic, according to Biswas’s union, Unite Here Local 25. Used to do.

“When they move into a room for three days, the rooms smell like garbage, there’s garbage all over the floor,” Biswas said. “When a family comes in, there’s a lot of crumbs, syrup, or dust, or crumbs on top of the desks… Sometimes, we don’t even finish the rooms because they’re so dirty.”

In Washington, DC, housekeeping has become a political issue – the City Council passed a temporary law last year requiring daily cleaning; Hotel workers are hoping the law will be made permanent. Las Vegas passed a similar law during the pandemic but reversed the requirement earlier this year.

A Hilton spokesperson said Luck It plans to bring back daily housekeeping “in all Hilton luxury, full-service, lifestyle and Embassy Suites hotels around the world” this fall and said: “Focused service and extended-stays in the US and Canada Guests arriving at hotels will automatically receive service every other day or can stop by the front desk to request service more often as desired.

Most industry watchers believe hotels will go back to daily housekeeping — once they have to. “At some point consumers will stop paying as much as they are for hotels where they can no longer get housekeeping,” said Sean O’Neill, hotels editor at travel website Skift.

For some travelers, that day can’t come soon enough.

“I’m cleaning up after myself — I think the same will be the case with Airbnb,” Singh said. “But there are certain assumptions about a hotel, that you’re paying for more than four walls and a bathroom. What is that extra thing that I am paying more for?”

Source: fortune.com