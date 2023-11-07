Hot Topic: Researchers Push to Reduce Fire Risk from Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are a nearly ubiquitous technology with one serious drawback: They sometimes catch fire.

A video of crew and passengers aboard a JetBlue flight pouring water on backpacks became the latest example of widespread concerns about batteries, which can now be found in almost any device that needs portable power. Lithium-ion battery fires from e-bikes, electric vehicles and laptops on passenger flights have made increasing headlines over the past decade.

The growing public attention has activated researchers around the world to improve the safety and longevity of lithium-ion batteries.

Innovations in batteries have increased in recent years – researchers replaced the flammable liquid electrolytes in standard lithium-ion batteries with more stable, solid electrolyte materials such as non-flammable gels, inorganic glasses and solid polymers to create solid-state batteries. Is.

A study published last week in the journal Nature proposes a novel safety mechanism to prevent the formation of lithium “dendrites,” which are branch-like structures that form when lithium-ion batteries overheat due to overcharging or damage. Are going. Dendrites can short-circuit the battery cell and cause an explosive fire.

“With each study our confidence grows that we can solve safety and range issues in electric vehicles,” said Chunsheng Wang, lead author of the study and professor and chair of the department of biomolecular chemical engineering at the University of Maryland. ,

Yuzhang Li, an assistant professor of chemical engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study, said Wang’s development was a necessary step toward improving lithium-ion battery safety.

Li is working on his own innovations, creating a next-generation battery made of lithium metal, capable of storing 10 times more energy than the graphite electrode component in traditional lithium-ion batteries.

When it comes to electric car safety, Li said lithium-ion batteries are not as dangerous or common as people may think, and it is essential to understand lithium-ion battery safety protocols.

“There are intrinsic risks associated with both electric vehicles and conventional cars,” he said. “But I think electric cars are safer in the sense that you’re not sitting on gallons of flammable liquid. ,

Lee said it is important to take precautions after overcharging or electric vehicle accidents.

Researchers studying lithium-ion battery fires at the nonprofit Fire Protection Research Foundation have found that the intensity of electric vehicle fires is comparable to those in traditional gasoline-powered cars, but electric car fires often last longer. It lasts longer, requires more water to extinguish, and can burn for several hours. The flames disappear due to the energy present in the battery.

Victoria Hutchison, senior research project manager at the foundation, said electric vehicles, because of their lithium-ion batteries, pose a unique risk to firefighters, first responders and drivers. But that doesn’t mean people should be afraid of them, he said.

“We are still working to understand electric vehicle fires and how to best extinguish them,” Hutchison said. “This is a learning period. We have had combustion engine vehicles for a long time and this is largely unknown, but we just need to learn how to handle these incidents properly.

Concerns about electric vehicle fires could also drive up insurance prices, according to Marty Simojoki, a loss prevention expert who works with the International Union of Marine Insurance. He said insuring electric cars as cargo is currently one of the least attractive businesses among insurers, which could increase insurance costs for those looking to transport electric vehicles due to the perceived risk of fire. .

But a study by the International Union of Marine Insurance, a nonprofit group representing insurers, found that electric vehicles are no more dangerous or riskier than traditional cars. In fact, a high-profile cargo fire off the Dutch coast over the summer was not confirmed to have originated from an electric vehicle, despite headlines suggesting otherwise, Simojoki said.

“I think there’s a reluctance to take risks,” he said. “And if the risk is higher, the price will be higher. At the end of the day, it’s the end consumer who pays for it.”

Source: www.nbcnews.com