Hot property: These are the top 20 NSW suburbs that will blow up in 2024

The property market is very hot at the moment. If you’re lucky enough to be playing in real estate, put these 20 NSW suburbs on your radar – Sydney was home to 12 of the country’s ‘Hot 100 Suburbs to Watch in 2024’, according to Real Estate Australia’s Leading property experts have agreed. com. Joining the highly desirable suburbs of Mossman, Elizabeth Bay and Northbridge were unexpected entries like Edmondson Park, Berowra and Raby (yes, we had to see that too).

Buyer agents, researchers, investors, agency heads and academics nominated suburbs in each state that they identified as having the best economic and local development prospects for 2024 and beyond. These were based on a number of factors, including affordability, location, population growth, family attractions, amenities, investment prospects and infrastructure.

NSW suburbs make up a fifth of the Hot 100, which includes a mixed bag of trendy inner-city centres, growing outer-suburban areas and regional hot spots. Five Sydney suburbs made the list for the second year in a row, including Alexandria, Glenmore Park and Kingsford, as well as Mayfield and New Lambton in Newcastle.

While the average house price in suburbs like Mosman and Northbridge can reach $5,000,000, you can still live in hot property in regional areas like Armidale, Dubbo and Maitland, where average prices sit between $501,000 and $555,000.

Of course, Sydneysiders can’t get enough of the beach, with the low-rated coastal suburb of Dee Why experiencing the highest ten-year price increase of 150 per cent for a house in Sydney. It is followed by Avalon Beach with a forecast of 149 percent. The Central Coast suburbs of Ettalong Beach and Kincumber also made the top four suburbs for the highest price growth in NSW.

Here are 20 of NSW’s hottest suburbs to watch in 2024:

alexandria

armidale

Avalon Beach

Berowra

burwood

why d

dip

Edmondson Park

Elizabeth Bay

Ettalong Beach

Glenmore Park

hamilton

Kincumber

kingsford

maitland

mayfield

Mossman

New Lambton

North Bridge

Rabi

