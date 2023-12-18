Pune, India, December 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global hot brick market size rated US$3.69 billion and is expected to increase in 2022 US$3.80 billion in 2023 US$5.82 billion By 2030, to demonstrate CAGR of 6.3% During the study period.

Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) is a compact form of DRI (Direct Reduced Iron) and is known for its superior metallurgical and physical properties. Increasing investment in infrastructure and construction activities is driving the market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ Provides this information in its research report titled "Hot Briquetted Iron Market, 2023-2030".

List of Key Players Mentioned in Hot Briquetted Iron Market Report:

Metalloinvest MC LLC (Russia)

Voestalpine Group (US)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (US)

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Libyan Iron and Steel Company (Libya)

Orinoco Iron SCS (Venezuela)

Qatar Steel (Qatar)

Comsigua CA (Venezuela)

Jindal Shadid Iron and Steel LLC (Oman)

JSW Group (India)

Scope and divisions of the report

report properties Description forecast period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.3% 2030 price projection US$5.82 billion Market size in 2022 US$3.69 billion historical data 2019-2021 segments covered by thickness

by type

by application Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

by type

by application Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Hot Briquetted Iron Market Growth Drivers Europe accounts for the largest share driven by increasing demand for steel products Electric arc furnace segment has recorded a major share due to high iron content in the product

Division:

Fe content 90-92% segment recorded a major share driven by high consumption of the product

On the basis of type, the hot briquetted iron market has been segmented into Fe content >92% and Fe content 90-92%. Fe content 90-92% segment accounted for a major share in the market in 2022. This was mainly due to the high consumption of the product considering its cost-efficiency.

Electric arc furnace segment has recorded a major share due to high iron content in the product

According to application, the hot briquetted iron market has been segmented into electric arc furnaces, basic oxygen furnaces, blast furnaces and others. The electric arc furnace segment holds a significant share in the global market. This is due to increased product deployment due to lower impurities and higher iron content.

On the basis of geography, the hot briquetted iron market has been analyzed in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers in-depth analysis of key industry trends. It provides information about the important steps taken by leading companies to expand their geographical footprint. The report also includes insights into the key driving and restraining factors.

Drivers and restrictions:

Increasing adoption of steel related products to boost industry expansion

The growth of the hot briquetted iron market is being driven by the increasing consumption of steel related products in the building & construction and automotive industries. Structural steel is widely used to construct parking garages, residential buildings and industrial sheds, etc.

However, the high initial investment and operating costs associated with the product may hinder the expansion of the industry to some extent.

Regional Insights:

Europe accounts for the largest share driven by increasing demand for steel products

Europe dominated the global market. The hot briquetted iron market share in the region is set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This expansion can be attributed to increasing steel demand in the building and construction sector.

North America is expected to exhibit substantial expansion during the analysis period. This can be attributed to the increasing deployment of steel in various applications such as automotive, oil and gas, appliances, industrial machines and construction.

competitive landscape:

Leading industry players sign partnership agreement to strengthen market position

Key market players are formulating and adopting several strategic initiatives to strengthen their industry hold. These include merger agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations and research activities. These steps are being taken to expand the reach of the product.

Major Industry Developments:

April 2022 – ArcelorMittal acquired an 80% stake in a Texas-based hot briquetted iron plant owned by Voestalpine. The deal will ensure supply security to ArcelorMittal facilities and help strengthen the company’s market position.

Hot Briquetted Iron Market

