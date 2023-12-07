Hot AI stock C3.ai declines as fiscal Q2 revenue declines, guidance light

C3.ai (AI) on Thursday reported mixed results for its fiscal second quarter, including a weaker-than-expected revenue outlook. AI stocks fell sharply in after-hours trading.

C3.ai reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss for the AI ​​stock, while the revenue growth stock missed Wall Street targets. Revenue guidance fell short of expectations.

For the quarter ended Oct. 31, C3.ai said it lost 13 cents per share on an adjusted basis. That compared with an 11 percent loss a year earlier.

Revenue increased 17% to $73.2 million. Wall Street analysts polled by FactSet had predicted a loss of 18 cents a share on revenue of $74.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, the company predicted revenue of $76 million, at the midpoint of guidance. Additionally, analysts estimated revenues of $77.7 million.

“We are seeing a return to accelerating revenue growth as we continue our transition to a consumption-based pricing model,” Chief Executive Thomas Siebel said in the earnings release.

The software maker has retreated from its target of earning profit on an adjusted basis by the fourth quarter of this financial year amid increasing investment in artificial intelligence.

AI Stock: Profitability Rises

On the stock market today, AI stock fell nearly 8% to $26.80 during extended trading.

AI stock surged 172% in 2023 ahead of C3.ai earnings report.

The company told analysts it expects revenue growth to accelerate again as more AI pilot projects ramp up to commercial production.

Meanwhile, C3.ai is one of several AI stocks worth watching.

Additionally, according to IBD Stock Checkup, C3.ai’s Relative Strength Rating in the earnings report was 93 out of the best possible 99.

Additionally, C3.ai’s initial public offering in early December 2020 raised $651 million.

The software maker helps companies build artificial intelligence applications, and targets the energy, financial services and defense markets. But it has not disclosed pricing for the new generic AI products.

In late 2022, the enterprise AI software provider changed its pricing model from subscription to consumption-based.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on X, formerly Twitter, @reinhardtk_tech For updates on artificial intelligence, cyber security and cloud computing.

