HostKicker India acquires half a million dollar investment: boosts innovation and growth

New Delhi [India], November 6: Founded in 2018, Hostkicker, India’s leading cloud hosting company, has taken a significant leap by securing a substantial investment of half a million dollars. This significant investment sets the stage for HostKicker’s exciting journey to transform the web hosting landscape.

Adoption of ‘Make in India’ Initiative:

HostKicker is more than a hosting company; It is a symbol of the ‘Make in India’ approach. The ‘Make in India’ initiative, launched in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to boost investment, foster innovation, enhance manufacturing infrastructure and improve ease of doing business. HostKicker shares this vision and is committed to using the newly acquired funding to develop in-house marketing tools that enhance the customer experience.

Empowering businesses with innovative tools:

HostKicker is about innovation and customer empowerment. They are working on a range of new products and services to revolutionize the way businesses connect and communicate with their audiences. These upcoming tools include an email marketing platform and a native advertising platform.

Email Marketing Tools:

HostKicker’s email marketing tool will provide an intuitive and efficient way to manage campaigns. It will deliver targeted content through automated sequences and provide detailed performance analytics. This tool is ready to empower businesses to accurately reach their audience and deliver the right message at the right time.

Native Advertising Platform:

HostKicker’s native advertising platform will seamlessly integrate relevant ads into your content, ensuring a better user experience and higher engagement. Customizable ad presence with algorithm-driven recommendations will significantly boost conversion rates and revenue. It is a medium that enables publishers and advertisers to meet their advertising goals by integrating advertisements with web content.

Comprehensive Solutions for Success:

HostKicker understands that success in the digital age requires more than just hosting services. To address this, they are creating tools that will empower businesses on a whole new level. These tools are a testament to HostKicker’s commitment to enhancing its clients’ marketing strategies and providing the best possible solutions for their online success.

Free Customer Engagement Tool – AdviceOnClick:

As a testament to their dedication, HostKicker offers its customers a free push notification tool called AdviceOnClick. With this invaluable tool, customers can send unlimited push notifications tailored to their unique vision, absolutely ad-free. It’s all about delivering the right message to the right audience at exactly the right time.

Proven Results:

AdviceOnClick has already demonstrated its effectiveness. A HostKicker customer, a leading e-commerce company, used AdviceOnClick to send push alerts to their website users. This resulted in a significant 20% increase in website engagement. Targeted and personalized push notifications enabled the company to significantly increase its sales and conversions.

future outlook:

HostKicker’s commitment to innovation and customer success continues here. Email marketing tools and native advertising platforms will redefine customer interactions and online monetization. The email marketing tools promise intuitive campaign management and detailed performance analytics, while the native advertising platform seamlessly integrates contextual ads for a better user experience and increased engagement.

HostKicker – Your companion in progress:

HostKicker is not just a hosting company; It is a partner in your progress, a bridge to your success in the digital age. With half a million dollars in incentives and a commitment to innovation, HostKicker is moving into new areas of business growth. Its free push notification tool, AdviceOnClick, is already making a splash, increasing website engagement and customer conversions.

A brighter, bolder digital future

As Hostkicker sets new standards, it invites you to join it on this extraordinary journey to a brighter, bolder and even better digital future. Get ready for a world where innovation meets hosting excellence. HostKicker is here to take you there.

