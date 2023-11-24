50% Off Your Black Friday Options 101

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Hospital Air Purifiers: Global Markets” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The World Health Organization has declared air pollution as the biggest environmental concern affecting a person’s health. Along with external pollution, the level of indoor pollution is also increasing. A person spends 90% of his time indoors and is affected by indoor air quality. Hospital air is polluted by a variety of substances that are organic and inorganic in nature. Hospital air can cause many problems; Therefore, it is necessary to monitor as well as control hospital and health care air quality.

The major factors driving the market are the increasing number of hospitals, especially in the Asian countries of India and China and Latin American countries. New hospitals require a well-installed ventilation system equipped with high-quality air filters and purifiers, which will drive the market. Additionally, rising concerns related to pandemics and hospital-acquired infections due to poor air quality are also a major driving factor for air purifiers in hospitals.

The major bottleneck in the market is the low cost low quality devices available in the market. These devices are generally manufactured in Asian countries and have no spare parts and replacements easily available. This has created a negative mindset towards the product category, which is impacting its sales. Additionally, the declining number of hospitals in Europe, Japan and other developed regions is limiting opportunities in this sector.

Opportunities for standalone units are increasing due to the pandemic. A lot of research was conducted to study the effectiveness of standalone units in COVID-19 cases. The results of most studies are promising. Additionally, standalone units can be used in smaller spaces such as doctors’ cabins and clinics, where air purifiers were previously used. These units can also be used in ambulances and other emergency departments where there are currently no air purifiers.

The scope of this report includes air purifiers in healthcare, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for the air purifiers market in healthcare are given for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2028.

This report reviews the importance of air purifiers in health care, manufacturing processes, and regulatory settings. Following this, some investments and clinical trials in the air purifier market are discussed. The main market-driving forces are also discussed.

The report examines the markets based on product type, technology base, settings and region. The report provides market data and forecasts for the air purifier market based on product type, including HEPA and non-HEPA filters. HEPA filters are classified into medical-grade HEPA and non-medical grade HEPA. Non-HEPA filters include carbon, electric, and others.

Key Report Highlights:

21 data tables and 28 additional tables

An overview and industry analysis of the global market for hospital air purifiers

Analysis of market trends with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, projections to 2023, forecasts to 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2028.

Estimates of market size and revenue forecast for the hospital air purifier market, and related analysis of market share based on product type, coverage area, technology and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) related to the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry-specific challenges) influencing this market

Analysis of market growth opportunities through Porter’s five forces and PESTLE analyses, keeping in mind the prevalent micro

and macro environmental factors

Evaluating the ESG practices of market leading companies with an emphasis on performance, ratings and metrics as well as the impact of ESG on consumer attitudes.

A look at the key vendors along with an analysis of the industry structure in relation to company value share, M&A and venture funding

Identification of key stakeholders, and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials, segmental revenues and operational integration

Company profiles of key players in the industry, including: Austin Air Systems Ltd Aerobiotics Inc. Allen Corporation blue wind camphill Cowway Company Limited Daikin Industries Limited Honeywell International Inc. IQAir Koninklijke Philips NV LG Commercial Air Purifier rabbit air Sharp Corporation



Main topics covered:

market Overview

Definitions and history

Regulation of HEPA Filter

Impact of Covid-19

Hospital-acquired COVID-19

HVAC systems for management of COVID-19

market dynamics

Market Analysis by Filter Type

HEPA Filter

Non-Medical-Grade HEPA

Medical-grade HEPA

Non-HEPA Filter

Market breakdown by type of scale

Large Scale HEPA Filter

Small Scale HEPA Filter

Market details by room type

surgical rooms and isolation rooms

Lobby/Outpatient Space

Market segmentation by region

ESG in the air purifier industry

ESG Issues in the Air Purifier Industry

Negative effects of air purifiers

Study the matter

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies in Air Purifier Market

technological advancement

Addition of metal nano particles to the filter

Bio-Based Filter Materials

Clinical Trials and Patent Analysis

Clinical Trial on Hospital Air Purifier

study status

learning outcome

Clinical trial by intervention

Gender Based Clinical Trials

Clinical trials based on age

Phased Clinical Trial

Clinical trials by enrollment number

Types of Investors in Clinical Trials

Clinical trials by type of study

patent analysis

M&A/Venture Funding Outlook

competitive intelligence

