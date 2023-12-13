Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 AM to 10:45 AM EST (12:01 AM to 7:45 AM PST). After this the Moon moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn.

Birthday Wishes for Wednesday, December 13, 2023:

You are confident, resourceful and determined. You are a perfectionist when it comes to details. This year has brought a big change in your life. Focus on family responsibilities and service to others in 2024. To do this it is important to take care of yourself. Is it time for change?

ARIS

(March 21-April 19)

Today people will notice you. Specifically, they will look at your success in dealing with finances as well as handling the things you have. Talk to parents, bosses and VIPs to complete any projects that may be related to your job or financial matters that may be worrying you. Tonight: Impress others.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect time to complete papers, manuscripts, and important writing projects. This is also a good time to study the past and complete loose ends with publishing projects or anything related to media, law or medicine. You are optimistic, but today you are also realistic. Tonight: Travel plans.

Gemini

(21 May-20 June)

This is an excellent time to finalize any issues related to insurance matters, inheritance or shared property. An elder person may have advice for you. Whatever happens will probably be in your favor. Perhaps this benefit will be quiet and not obvious to others. Tonight: Check your finances.

cancer

(21 June-22 July)

Conversations with partners and close friends will go well today. For starters, you’re in a practical, realistic mindset. You are also willing to entertain big ideas from friends and groups. Someone from the past may be able to help you now. Be open to suggestions. Tonight: Cooperate.

leo

(July 23-August 22)

It’s a productive day at work for you. You will remain strong and determined. You will not overlook the details. You are of a practical mindset; However, you will entertain big ideas. There is also a possibility of work related travel. Use these advantages to eliminate old business. Tonight: Work.

Virgo

(23 August-22 September)

The focus remains on home and family. Today the discussion with your child will be practical and successful. You may also find ways to solve old problems related to sports and financial speculation. You are in rhythm today; Take advantage of this benefit! Tonight: Socialize.

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

This is an excellent day for productive family discussions. Specifically, you can discuss a vision for how to complete home renovations. (You certainly have the necessary common sense to do this.) You can also look at ways to get help from another person or financial institution. Tonight: Cocoon.

scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

Make a plan today. You can also use your practical mindset to study or learn something. Complicated issues can be resolved by discussion with siblings, relatives and neighbors. You can accomplish a lot today, as you will be a skilled communicator. Tonight: The Conversation!

sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

Exercise or outdoor sports will benefit you today. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day for money and finances. You may look for ways to increase your income or make money through real estate. Use your clever ideas to eliminate old business. Tonight: Check your money.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

It’s a mighty day! Discussions with your children, especially on old problems, will be beneficial. You may look for ways to move forward with practical plans regarding sports, future vacations, or financial speculations. Although you are thinking big, you are also grounded and serious today. Tonight: You win!

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

Research will definitely be beneficial today. Keep looking for answers or solutions to problems. You will find them. You will become like a dog with a bone. Today you will make a very good impression on your bosses. Competition with a friend or group can motivate you. Tonight: Solitude.

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

Today your ambition is awakened. You will like traveling for pleasure. Meanwhile, discussions with younger people may help you fulfill your past goals or plans. Accept help and suggestions from others. Although younger people will help, you may get advice from someone older or more experienced. Tonight: Friendship.

born today

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (1989), actor, comedian Jamie Foxx (1967), actor Steve Buscemi (1957)

