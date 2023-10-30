Hormel Foods once again recognized by Vault for the company’s leading internship program

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced it has been recognized by Vault as one of the nation’s top 100 internship programs. Has been given. The company’s award-winning internship program was recognized, ranked 59th, in the categories of Best Internships for Engineering; Sales, Marketing and Communications; and retail and consumer products.

“We are thrilled to be ranked as one of the 100 Best Internships in the country,” said Amy Sheehan, director of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. “This year, 87 college students were enrolled in our program, and it is Hormel Foods’ priority to provide an inclusive and rewarding experience for any such student who walks through our doors. Our goal is to provide excellent opportunities for those “Who want to kickstart a career and experience first-hand what it’s like to work for an industry-leading Fortune 500 company.”

Vault surveyed more than 13,300 interns in the summer of 2023, asking them to rate their experiences in specific areas:

Career development (including four separate ratings for training and mentoring, quality of assignments, real-life experience, networking opportunities).

Employment prospects (opportunity to get a full-time job in this organization).

Quality of life (company culture, hours, work-life balance, flexibility).

Compensation.

Diversity (including four separate ratings for diversity with respect to women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other underrepresented groups).

Press Interview (application process, requirements, number of interviews).

Hormel Foods has a long track record of hiring apprentices into full-time positions after graduation.

“We typically convert 75% of our interns into full-time team members,” said Makinna Lee, manager of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. “We have worked incredibly hard to build our program and provide our trainees with a best-in-class experience.”

To view the Vault Top 100 Internships list, click here. Visit Vault Internship Rankings for a complete ranking list

About Hormel Foods – Driven People. Inspired Eating.™

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Austin, Minn. is a global branded food company, based in Washington, D.C., with annual revenues of more than $12 billion in more than 80 countries around the world. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, Spam®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justine®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named to the “Global 2000 World’s Best Employers” list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Companies, “3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives up to its purpose statement – ​​Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ – some of the world’s To bring the most trusted and respected brands to the global scene. Visit hormelfoods.com for more information.

