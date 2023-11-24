November 24, 2023


TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ – Horizons ETF Management (Canada) Inc. ,Horizons ETF“) is pleased to announce the distribution amount per security (“Distribution“) for its exchange traded funds (“etf“), for the period ending November 30, 2023, as shown in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the following distributions is estimated to be November 29, 2023.

etf name

anchor
Sign

Distribution
counter security

frequency

Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF

HAB

$0.03200

Monthly

Horizons Active CDN Bond ETF

Was

$0.02100

Monthly

Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF

HAF

$0.03200

Monthly

Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF

HYBR

$0.03400

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF

HFR

$0.04750

Monthly

Horizons Active CDN Municipal Bond ETF

HMP

$0.02150

Monthly

Horizons Active Preferred Shares ETF

hpr

$0.03400

Monthly

Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF

hsl

$0.04800

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1)

HUF.U

$0.04000

Monthly

HUF

$0.04000

Monthly

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

Hi

$0.03850

Monthly

Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF

Herb.J

$0.03600

Monthly

Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF

HAEB

$0.02900

Monthly

Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF

util

$0.07900

Monthly

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

CNCC

$0.10000

Monthly

Horizons Canadian Oil & Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

ENCC

$0.13000

Monthly

Horizons Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF

glcc

$0.22000

Monthly

Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF

bkcc

$0.15000

Monthly

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

QQCC

$0.10750

Monthly

Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF(2)

uscc.eu

$0.12000

Monthly

USCC

$0.12000

Monthly

Horizons Gold Yield ETF

HGY

$0.05000

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

bnkl

$0.09500

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF

BKCL

$0.24500

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

can i do this

$0.07000

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

CNCL

$0.20000

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

USCL

$0.23000

Monthly

Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

HBNK

$0.08500

Monthly

Horizons Balanced Asset Allocation ETF

HBAL

$0.03000

Monthly

Horizons Conservative Asset Allocation ETF

hcon

$0.03000

Monthly

Horizons All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF

HEQT

$0.02500

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

qqcl

$0.25000

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced Canadian Oil & Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

attached

$0.29000

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF

EQCL

$0.19500

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF

HEQL

$0.04000

Monthly

Horizons Growth Asset Allocation ETF

hgrw

$0.04000

Monthly

Horizons Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF

GRCC

$0.14000

Monthly

Horizons Short-Term US Treasury Premium Yield ETF(3)

SPAY.U

$0.12500

Monthly

to castrate

$0.12500

Monthly

Horizons Mid-Term US Treasury Premium Yield ETF(3)

MPAY.U

$0.15000

Monthly

MPAY

$0.15000

Monthly

Horizons Long-Term US Treasury Premium Yield ETF(3)

lpay.eu

$0.17500

Monthly

alpay

$0.17500

Monthly

The ex-dividend date for the following distributions is estimated to be November 30, 2023.

etf name

anchor

Sign

Distribution

counter security

frequency

Horizons High Interest Savings ETF

cash

$0.21500

Monthly

Horizon 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF

C.B.I.L

$0.22500

Monthly

Horizon 0-3 Month US T-Bill ETF(4)

ubill.eu

$0.23500

Monthly

The record date for all ETFs will be November 30, 2023. Distributions of securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan of the relevant ETF, will be reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF. Or about 7 December 2023.

(1)

Distributions for Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETFs are declared and paid in US dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The estimated Canadian dollar equivalent delivery rate for HUFs is $0.05477 per security. For securityholders who hold Canadian dollar-traded HUFs, the securityholder’s account holder will generally convert distribution payments into Canadian dollars.

(2)

Distributions for the Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in US dollars, including distributions listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The estimated Canadian dollar equivalent delivery rate for USCC is $0.16432 per security. For securityholders who hold Canadian dollar-traded USCCs, the securityholder’s account holder will typically convert the distribution payment into Canadian dollars.

(3)

Distributions Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF, Horizons Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF and Horizons Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF are denominated and paid out in U.S. dollars, with funds listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker SPAY. Also included. MPAY and LPAY. The estimated Canadian dollar equivalent delivery rate for SPAY is $0.17117 per security, for MPAY is $0.20540 per security and for LPAY is $0.23964 per security. For securityholders holding Canadian dollar-traded tickers, SPAY, MPAY and LPAY, the securityholder’s account holder will typically convert the distribution payment into Canadian dollars.

(4)

Distributions for Horizons 0-3 Month US T-Bill ETFs are declared and paid in US dollars,

Distributions for ETFs will vary from time to time. For more information regarding delivery please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com,

Horizons ETF Management (Canada) Inc. About this (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETF Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETF product family includes widely diverse solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $28 billion of assets under management and 119 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets in 13 countries around the world.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not written by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada), Inc. (“Horizons Exchange Traded Products”) does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy exchange traded products. and should not be construed as investment, tax, legal or accounting advice and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek professional advice, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors before implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable for an investor’s circumstances.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investing in Horizons exchange traded products. Horizons exchange traded products are not guaranteed, their prices change frequently and past performance cannot be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer.

Source Horizons ETF Management (Canada) Inc.

