TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ – Horizons ETF Management (Canada) Inc. ,Horizons ETF“) is pleased to announce the distribution amount per security (“Distribution“) for its exchange traded funds (“etf“), for the period ending November 30, 2023, as shown in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the following distributions is estimated to be November 29, 2023.

counter security frequency Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF HAB $0.03200 Monthly Horizons Active CDN Bond ETF Was $0.02100 Monthly Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF HAF $0.03200 Monthly Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF HYBR $0.03400 Monthly Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF HFR $0.04750 Monthly Horizons Active CDN Municipal Bond ETF HMP $0.02150 Monthly Horizons Active Preferred Shares ETF hpr $0.03400 Monthly Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF hsl $0.04800 Monthly Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1) HUF.U $0.04000 Monthly HUF $0.04000 Monthly Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Hi $0.03850 Monthly Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF Herb.J $0.03600 Monthly Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF HAEB $0.02900 Monthly Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF util $0.07900 Monthly Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF CNCC $0.10000 Monthly Horizons Canadian Oil & Gas Equity Covered Call ETF ENCC $0.13000 Monthly Horizons Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF glcc $0.22000 Monthly Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF bkcc $0.15000 Monthly Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF QQCC $0.10750 Monthly Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF(2) uscc.eu $0.12000 Monthly USCC $0.12000 Monthly Horizons Gold Yield ETF HGY $0.05000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF bnkl $0.09500 Monthly Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF BKCL $0.24500 Monthly Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF can i do this $0.07000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF CNCL $0.20000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF USCL $0.23000 Monthly Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF HBNK $0.08500 Monthly Horizons Balanced Asset Allocation ETF HBAL $0.03000 Monthly Horizons Conservative Asset Allocation ETF hcon $0.03000 Monthly Horizons All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF HEQT $0.02500 Monthly Horizons Enhanced NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF qqcl $0.25000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced Canadian Oil & Gas Equity Covered Call ETF attached $0.29000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF EQCL $0.19500 Monthly Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF HEQL $0.04000 Monthly Horizons Growth Asset Allocation ETF hgrw $0.04000 Monthly Horizons Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF GRCC $0.14000 Monthly Horizons Short-Term US Treasury Premium Yield ETF(3) SPAY.U $0.12500 Monthly to castrate $0.12500 Monthly Horizons Mid-Term US Treasury Premium Yield ETF(3) MPAY.U $0.15000 Monthly MPAY $0.15000 Monthly Horizons Long-Term US Treasury Premium Yield ETF(3) lpay.eu $0.17500 Monthly alpay $0.17500 Monthly

The ex-dividend date for the following distributions is estimated to be November 30, 2023.

etf name anchor Sign Distribution counter security frequency Horizons High Interest Savings ETF cash $0.21500 Monthly Horizon 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF C.B.I.L $0.22500 Monthly Horizon 0-3 Month US T-Bill ETF(4) ubill.eu $0.23500 Monthly

The record date for all ETFs will be November 30, 2023. Distributions of securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan of the relevant ETF, will be reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF. Or about 7 December 2023.

(1) Distributions for Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETFs are declared and paid in US dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The estimated Canadian dollar equivalent delivery rate for HUFs is $0.05477 per security. For securityholders who hold Canadian dollar-traded HUFs, the securityholder’s account holder will generally convert distribution payments into Canadian dollars. (2) Distributions for the Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in US dollars, including distributions listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The estimated Canadian dollar equivalent delivery rate for USCC is $0.16432 per security. For securityholders who hold Canadian dollar-traded USCCs, the securityholder’s account holder will typically convert the distribution payment into Canadian dollars. (3) Distributions Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF, Horizons Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF and Horizons Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF are denominated and paid out in U.S. dollars, with funds listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker SPAY. Also included. MPAY and LPAY. The estimated Canadian dollar equivalent delivery rate for SPAY is $0.17117 per security, for MPAY is $0.20540 per security and for LPAY is $0.23964 per security. For securityholders holding Canadian dollar-traded tickers, SPAY, MPAY and LPAY, the securityholder’s account holder will typically convert the distribution payment into Canadian dollars. (4) Distributions for Horizons 0-3 Month US T-Bill ETFs are declared and paid in US dollars,

Distributions for ETFs will vary from time to time. For more information regarding delivery please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com,

Horizons ETF Management (Canada) Inc. About this (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETF Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETF product family includes widely diverse solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $28 billion of assets under management and 119 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets in 13 countries around the world.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not written by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada), Inc. (“Horizons Exchange Traded Products”) does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy exchange traded products. and should not be construed as investment, tax, legal or accounting advice and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek professional advice, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors before implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable for an investor’s circumstances.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investing in Horizons exchange traded products. Horizons exchange traded products are not guaranteed, their prices change frequently and past performance cannot be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer.

