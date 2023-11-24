Horizons ETFs announces distributions for its ETF suite in November 2023
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ – Horizons ETF Management (Canada) Inc. ,Horizons ETF“) is pleased to announce the distribution amount per security (“Distribution“) for its exchange traded funds (“etf“), for the period ending November 30, 2023, as shown in the table below.
The ex-dividend date for the following distributions is estimated to be November 29, 2023.
|
etf name
|
anchor
|
Distribution
|
frequency
|
Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF
|
HAB
|
$0.03200
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active CDN Bond ETF
|
Was
|
$0.02100
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF
|
HAF
|
$0.03200
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF
|
HYBR
|
$0.03400
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
HFR
|
$0.04750
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active CDN Municipal Bond ETF
|
HMP
|
$0.02150
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Preferred Shares ETF
|
hpr
|
$0.03400
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF
|
hsl
|
$0.04800
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1)
|
HUF.U
|
$0.04000
|
Monthly
|
HUF
|
$0.04000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
|
Hi
|
$0.03850
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF
|
Herb.J
|
$0.03600
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF
|
HAEB
|
$0.02900
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF
|
util
|
$0.07900
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF
|
CNCC
|
$0.10000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Canadian Oil & Gas Equity Covered Call ETF
|
ENCC
|
$0.13000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF
|
glcc
|
$0.22000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF
|
bkcc
|
$0.15000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF
|
QQCC
|
$0.10750
|
Monthly
|
Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF(2)
|
uscc.eu
|
$0.12000
|
Monthly
|
USCC
|
$0.12000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Gold Yield ETF
|
HGY
|
$0.05000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
bnkl
|
$0.09500
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF
|
BKCL
|
$0.24500
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
can i do this
|
$0.07000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF
|
CNCL
|
$0.20000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF
|
USCL
|
$0.23000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
HBNK
|
$0.08500
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Balanced Asset Allocation ETF
|
HBAL
|
$0.03000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Conservative Asset Allocation ETF
|
hcon
|
$0.03000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
HEQT
|
$0.02500
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Enhanced NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF
|
qqcl
|
$0.25000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Enhanced Canadian Oil & Gas Equity Covered Call ETF
|
attached
|
$0.29000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF
|
EQCL
|
$0.19500
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
HEQL
|
$0.04000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|
hgrw
|
$0.04000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF
|
GRCC
|
$0.14000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Short-Term US Treasury Premium Yield ETF(3)
|
SPAY.U
|
$0.12500
|
Monthly
|
to castrate
|
$0.12500
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Mid-Term US Treasury Premium Yield ETF(3)
|
MPAY.U
|
$0.15000
|
Monthly
|
MPAY
|
$0.15000
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Long-Term US Treasury Premium Yield ETF(3)
|
lpay.eu
|
$0.17500
|
Monthly
|
alpay
|
$0.17500
|
Monthly
The ex-dividend date for the following distributions is estimated to be November 30, 2023.
|
etf name
|
anchor
Sign
|
Distribution
counter security
|
frequency
|
Horizons High Interest Savings ETF
|
cash
|
$0.21500
|
Monthly
|
Horizon 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF
|
C.B.I.L
|
$0.22500
|
Monthly
|
Horizon 0-3 Month US T-Bill ETF(4)
|
ubill.eu
|
$0.23500
|
Monthly
The record date for all ETFs will be November 30, 2023. Distributions of securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan of the relevant ETF, will be reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF. Or about 7 December 2023.
|
(1)
|
Distributions for Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETFs are declared and paid in US dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The estimated Canadian dollar equivalent delivery rate for HUFs is $0.05477 per security. For securityholders who hold Canadian dollar-traded HUFs, the securityholder’s account holder will generally convert distribution payments into Canadian dollars.
|
(2)
|
Distributions for the Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in US dollars, including distributions listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The estimated Canadian dollar equivalent delivery rate for USCC is $0.16432 per security. For securityholders who hold Canadian dollar-traded USCCs, the securityholder’s account holder will typically convert the distribution payment into Canadian dollars.
|
(3)
|
Distributions Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF, Horizons Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF and Horizons Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF are denominated and paid out in U.S. dollars, with funds listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker SPAY. Also included. MPAY and LPAY. The estimated Canadian dollar equivalent delivery rate for SPAY is $0.17117 per security, for MPAY is $0.20540 per security and for LPAY is $0.23964 per security. For securityholders holding Canadian dollar-traded tickers, SPAY, MPAY and LPAY, the securityholder’s account holder will typically convert the distribution payment into Canadian dollars.
|
(4)
|
Distributions for Horizons 0-3 Month US T-Bill ETFs are declared and paid in US dollars,
Distributions for ETFs will vary from time to time. For more information regarding delivery please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com,
Horizons ETF Management (Canada) Inc. About this (www.HorizonsETFs.com)
Horizons ETF Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETF product family includes widely diverse solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $28 billion of assets under management and 119 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets in 13 countries around the world.
This communication is for informational purposes only and is not written by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada), Inc. (“Horizons Exchange Traded Products”) does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy exchange traded products. and should not be construed as investment, tax, legal or accounting advice and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek professional advice, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors before implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable for an investor’s circumstances.
Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investing in Horizons exchange traded products. Horizons exchange traded products are not guaranteed, their prices change frequently and past performance cannot be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer.
Source Horizons ETF Management (Canada) Inc.
Decision
View original content:
Source