October 27, 2023
Oceaneering International (OII) profits as market declines: What you need to know


Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) reported revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter ending September 2023, representing a 15.2% decline year-over-year. EPS of $0.37 for the same period a year ago compared to $0.55.

Reported revenue compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.07 million, representing a surprise of -2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35.

While investors examine changes in revenue and earnings year-to-year and how they compare to Wall Street’s expectations to determine its next move, a few key metrics always paint a more accurate picture of a company’s financial health. .

Since these metrics affect top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to last year’s data and analyst estimates helps investors more accurately project a stock’s value performance.

Here’s how Horizon Bancorp performed in its most recently reported quarter in terms of the most widely monitored and estimated metrics by Wall Street analysts:

  • efficiency ratio: 67.1% vs. 63.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • net interest margin: 2.4%, compared with the 2.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Percentage of net charge-off on the average loan outstanding for the period:0% compared to a 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Average Balance – Total interest earning assets: $7.29 billion vs. $7.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Profit on sale of mortgage loans:$1.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 million.

  • total non-interest income: $11.83 million vs. $10.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • net interest income: $42.09 million vs. $44.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • wire transfer fee: $0.12 million vs. two-analyst average estimate of $0.11 million.

  • mortgage service income net of loss: $0.63 million, compared to the average estimate of $0.65 million, based on two analysts.

  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.09 million vs. $3.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • other income: $0.96 million vs. $0.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • fiduciary activities:$1.21 million, compared to the average estimate of $1.30 million, based on two analysts.

See all the key company metrics for Horizon Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Horizon Bancorp have returned -7.3% over the past month, while the Zacks S&P 500 Composite has changed -1.6%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which suggests it may perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Oil market on edge as geopolitical risks rise

Atato Creates Strategic Integration with Chronos Chain and XRP Ledger for Digital Asset Custody

Oil market on edge as geopolitical risks rise

Atato Creates Strategic Integration with Chronos Chain and XRP Ledger for Digital Asset Custody

A psychologist answers the question ‘Would I be happier living alone’

This week in Bidennomics: More good news for voters to dismiss

‘Stop the AV disaster’: Teamsters local and rideshare drivers unite

How worried is the food industry?

