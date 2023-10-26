Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) reported revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter ending September 2023, representing a 15.2% decline year-over-year. EPS of $0.37 for the same period a year ago compared to $0.55.

Reported revenue compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.07 million, representing a surprise of -2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35.

While investors examine changes in revenue and earnings year-to-year and how they compare to Wall Street’s expectations to determine its next move, a few key metrics always paint a more accurate picture of a company’s financial health. .

Since these metrics affect top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to last year’s data and analyst estimates helps investors more accurately project a stock’s value performance.

Here’s how Horizon Bancorp performed in its most recently reported quarter in terms of the most widely monitored and estimated metrics by Wall Street analysts:

efficiency ratio : 67.1% vs. 63.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

net interest margin : 2.4%, compared with the 2.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

Percentage of net charge-off on the average loan outstanding for the period :0% compared to a 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

Average Balance – Total interest earning assets : $7.29 billion vs. $7.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Profit on sale of mortgage loans :$1.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 million.

total non-interest income : $11.83 million vs. $10.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.

net interest income : $42.09 million vs. $44.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.

wire transfer fee : $0.12 million vs. two-analyst average estimate of $0.11 million.

mortgage service income net of loss : $0.63 million, compared to the average estimate of $0.65 million, based on two analysts.

Service charges on deposit accounts : $3.09 million vs. $3.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

other income : $0.96 million vs. $0.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.

fiduciary activities:$1.21 million, compared to the average estimate of $1.30 million, based on two analysts.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp have returned -7.3% over the past month, while the Zacks S&P 500 Composite has changed -1.6%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which suggests it may perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

