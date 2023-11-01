Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

A flurry of stock market listings on both sides of the Atlantic have proved flops for investors, highlighting the challenges facing companies planning a market debut in today’s stressful environment.

Chip designer Arm, delivery company Instacart and software group Clavio all priced initial public offerings at or above their target ranges in US listings in September. Sandal maker Birkenstock raised more than $1.5 billion in October.

These deals could be successful for the companies’ previous owners, especially as many businesses have struggled to list over the past two years.

However, all four are now trading below their opening prices, hurting the expectations of bankers who were hoping this would lead to a return to normal activity levels.

The fire in UK equity markets has been even worse. London’s most prominent IPO of the year, fintech CAB Payments, saw its shares tumble 72 percent last week after its revenue forecast was scrapped just three months after listing.

All this raises the stakes for CVC, the private equity group eyeing Europe’s most anticipated list of the year. CVC, valued at €15bn in 2021, is exploring a listing in Amsterdam and could make a decision as early as this week.

Falling valuations and rising market volatility caused global listing volumes to decline last year, and they have still not fully recovered. After the false dawn of recent weeks, some investors are bracing themselves for the market to head into winter at the start of winter.

“It’s been a bit of an emotional roller coaster,” said Richard Truesdale, global chairman of capital markets at law firm Davis Polk. “My optimism from a few weeks ago has now changed to thinking that the IPO window will not open again until March 2024.”

Companies have raised $19 billion in the U.S. this year, according to Dealogic data, not including special purpose acquisitions. That’s more than double the amount raised by this point last year, but still 85 percent less than the first 10 months of 2021.

Bankers and private equity executives looking to sell their stakes in portfolio companies in the public markets are finding that investors are already less willing to take equity market risk given the weakness and volatility in equities and the strong comparative attractiveness of government bonds. Are interested. Now a profit of 5 percent is being given even on maturity of less than two years.

In Europe, where the economic growth outlook is weaker than the US, many companies that have fallen below their offer prices have been hit. German pharmaceutical glassware company Schott Pharma is a rare exception, but shares of Italian gaming company Lottomatica and German web hosting group Ionos have fallen.

Many listings have been removed. French software company Planisware and German military contractor Renk halted their plans, while companies that had hoped to list in the US in October, such as car-sharing group Turo, have also been delayed.

“Everyone is rethinking plans,” said Matthew Wetheiler, an investor at $1 trillion asset manager Wellington Management who specializes in late-stage private companies. “There were some companies in my portfolio plan [to list] In early December, with confidential filings, those are ready to go, and they are revising given what has happened. Why walk out the door?”

The market is not completely closed. Oil and gas group Mack Natural Resources raised nearly $200 million earlier this month. In mid-October, Hamilton Insurance Group applied to float in New York. Security testing company UL Solutions is still aiming for a listing before the end of the year, which could raise up to $1 billion.

However, those companies are very different from the growth-focused tech companies that make up the bulk of candidates in the IPO pipeline.

“We’ll recover and see some deals by the end of the year, but the overall activity won’t be incredibly strong,” said Patrick Murphy, head of NYSE market making and listing services at trading firm GTS.

Bankers now expect IPOs to reemerge once the market calms down.

“Naturally, there are a lot of good companies waiting for the current market volatility to calm down,” said Lyle Schwartz, Evercore’s head of equity capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “Some issuers have decided to shift their targeted IPO timing to 2024 when macro, geopolitics and deal activity are expected to improve.”

In a rocky market, the types of deals struck are structured differently than usual. Instead of focusing on raising new funds, many of this year’s major IPOs have been selling shares by insiders.

These deals are also backed by anchor investors, who agree to publicly support the IPO in exchange for receiving a guaranteed allotment of shares. Publishing the names of big-name investors can also motivate hesitant asset managers to buy.

However, this has not been able to address investors’ low appetite. This year’s best-performing large IPO – American restaurant chain Cava – was oversubscribed by more than 20 times. In contrast, many recent share sales have been highly concentrated.

Many investors are demanding huge discounts to compensate for the increased risk of investing in newly listed groups. In Birkenstock’s case, its offering price gave it a higher price-to-earnings ratio than larger and more diversified rivals like Nike and Lululemon, which put off some investors.

“When deal performance goes away the momentum goes away and that’s what you’ve seen,” said David Erickson, a former equity capital markets banker and lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania. “Until the market improves, I think we’re going to be sitting here for a while.”

