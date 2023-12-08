Hopes for Mercosur-EU trade deal dashed once again as leaders meet in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Heads of state of South America’s Mercosur trade bloc gathered for a meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, giving members hoping to finalize a long-delayed trade deal with the European Union once again Then there will be disappointment.

Negotiations with the EU were made the main theme, and host Brazil aimed for a rapid conclusion to finalizing an agreement. However, the outgoing government of Argentina, the bloc’s second-largest economy, has already said it opposes the deal, although President-elect Javier Meili, who will be sworn in on Sunday and is a moderate populist, has expressed support. Has expressed.

A joint statement from Mercosur and the EU said the two sides “are engaged in constructive discussions with the aim of finalizing outstanding issues” towards an agreement. The words suggested that no deal was imminent.

“Considerable progress has been made over the past months,” the document said. “Both sides look forward to quickly achieving an agreement that reflects the strategic nature of the relationship linking both sides and the important contribution they can make in addressing global challenges in areas such as sustainable development, inequality reduction and multilateralism.” Matches.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is a supporter of the agreement that has been in the works for two decades. Their main partners so far have been Spain, which holds the EU presidency, and Germany.

Paraguay and Uruguay are also part of the bloc and the membership of Bolivia, which is in the process of joining, was formalized on Thursday afternoon.

Lula said in his letter, “My motto is ‘Never give up,’ because there is nothing that is impossible to realize, even this effort to reach an agreement with the EU that has taken 23 years.” It worked, but we have to keep trying.” Opening statements to other heads of state.

The Mercosur-EU trade agreement would mean the integration of a market of more than 700 million people, almost a quarter of the world’s GDP and about $100 billion a year in bilateral trade in goods and services. It will also reduce customs duties and make it easier for agricultural exporters to access the EU market and for European manufacturers to access Mercosur countries.

“When I was a negotiator in 2010, we thought it would be over in two years,” Velber Barral, who represented the Brazilian side at the time, told The Associated Press. The Rio meeting is another missed opportunity, he said. “This delay is very bad for everyone. If this deal fails, a blame game may begin, which will not help anyone.

The two factions reached a basic agreement in 2019, which was considered a first step toward sealing a full consensus. But it was never implemented amid fierce resistance on both sides of the Atlantic, including demands for environmental protection in South America and concerns about an influx of cheap goods in some European countries, particularly France.

Lula said he had spoken to most European presidents, as well as many of his negotiators, and he made a personal appeal to French President Emmanuel Macron to “stop being so protectionist”.

Hesitation by Argentina’s current government, which has warned that it would have a negative impact on its manufacturing and agricultural exports, also halted progress on the deal.

Miley has strongly criticized Mercosur in the past and has repeatedly called for its abolition ahead of the November 19 election, but has since avoided any such harsh statements. In fact, his incoming administration has indicated that it wants to get the deal done.

“We have no objection; It is clearly desirable that this proceed,” incoming Foreign Minister Diana Mondino said Nov. 30 at a conference for the Industrial Organization of Argentina, a manufacturing trade group. “It’s far better to get it than not to get it at all.”

Mondino said he realized there were objections from some areas. A spokesperson for Miley’s transition team declined the AP’s request for comment about what amendments might be needed to ensure her administration’s support.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou has expressed support for the agreement in the past and has recently expressed optimism that progress can be made.

However, because of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June, no deal is likely to be finalized even next year after Miley takes office, said Barral, a former Brazilian negotiator who now writes for the Brasília-based BMJ, government relations and Work in international trade. Counseling.

“Even if this deal were approved today, there would be legal review, translation into all the languages ​​in the EU, approval by every Congress, ratification and only then would the deal be legal,” Barral said. “An optimistic outlook would be getting it finished within five years.”

Argentina is not the only South American blockader. Paraguay, which took over the rotating presidency of Mercosur from Brazil this week, has left its prospects open.

Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña told local media on Monday that some European countries were demanding increasingly stringent environmental requirements.

Pena said in an interview with local television station General on Monday that Lula “has made a superhuman effort.” “The problem is that, on the other side, there is no interest.”

He said European negotiators are unwilling to recognize compliance authorities in Mercosur countries and instead want to conduct their own assessments. This would be a violation of sovereignty and, thus, a situation that would harm potential progress, Peña said.

“We are already looking in the other direction,” Peña said, noting that Mercosur countries will sign a free trade agreement with Singapore this week, which Uruguay’s president celebrated as a sign that Mercosur is a European partner. Despite his frustrations with the union, he is not “stagnant”.

The total trade volume between Mercosur and Singapore is expected to reach $10 billion in 2022. The island is Brazil’s second largest market for exports to Asia after China.

“The Mercosur-Singapore agreement should make these solid economic ties even more dynamic,” the leaders of the South American trade bloc said in a statement.

Mercosur is also pursuing deals with Canada and South Korea, and analysts say it is considering another deal with Indonesia.

Lula addressed Peña directly in his opening speech.

“When you run for president, never give up, man. Don’t give up. Insist, fight, negotiate,” Lula said.

According to James Bosworth, founder of Hexagon, an Arlington, Virginia-based political risk analysis firm, Mercosur’s struggle to reach consensus at a time when some had long expected progress belies the fact that It will never become an economic union equal to the European Union. Focused on emerging markets.

“Most debates are political rather than economic, and rarely are the group’s countries aligned on free trade policy,” Bosworth told the AP. can support.”

Lacalle Pou has criticized Mercosur in the past, saying it is too closed and warned that Uruguay could proceed with negotiations unilaterally – although this would violate Mercosur rules. Brazil is also exploring possibilities at its own level.

Bosworth said, “Free trade among Southern Cone countries makes sense, but the rules that force Mercosur countries to negotiate as a bloc are hindering every country in some way “

Mercosur leaders acknowledged in a joint statement that the trade bloc “still faces difficulties for trade and integration that should not be ignored.”

Daniel Politi reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mauricio Savarese and Daniel Politi, The Associated Press

