“Hopefully one day I’ll have my own product” – Olivia Dunn reveals her entrepreneurial plans for the future

Olivia Dunn is considered one of the most famous sports personalities among the youth because how and what she does inspires many people.

The On3 NIL 100 list estimates Dunn’s current net worth at $3.5 million. After the NCAA approved a new name, image and likeness (NIL) policy in July 2021, which allows student-athletes to accept sponsorship deals, she rose to the top of the NCAA’s female athlete earnings rankings.

Earlier on the Forbes Podcast broadcast, she was asked by presenter Steve Bertoni about what she thinks the brand “Olivia Dunn” means, she replied that what she represents is a little bit of everything. The mix is ​​their work, their family, their friends, their lifestyle. And fashion. After asking more questions, the host asked “How are you making money these days?” Olivia replied,

”I am making money mostly through brand deals, hopefully one day I will have my own product, my own thing that will be my goal in the future. I’m not sure exactly what that is yet, but I think I have an entrepreneurial background so I want to put it to good use” Bertoni asked her to give some examples of what she has in mind for her business. What about, and she mentioned ”It could be anything, revolving around the Libby brand, like could be some kind of merchandise, could be some kind of gymnastics product, it could be It can be anything, fashion, fitness or any app.

Olivia Dunn became famous at a very young age

As soon as the NCAA announced in July 2021 that student-athletes would be able to benefit from the professional arrangement, Dunne took the lead in his career.

Due to her years in the sport, the All-American gymnast already had a large following on social media. At the age of three, Dunn began training; At the age of eleven, she became the youngest gymnast in the USA International Elite Program and in 2017, she earned a gold medal with the USA Junior National Team. By the time the pandemic hit in 2020, the 16-year-old had 100,000 followers on Instagram. His TikTok also saw a sharp increase in views and thus people started liking what he posted, which gave him commendable fame.

Source: www.sportskeeda.com