Six Central Florida restaurants closed the week of Oct. 22-28, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

orange

Cubanos Pizza LLC, 517 N. is a licensed food truck located on Semoran Blvd. Orlando was closed on October 23. Inspectors found five violations, one of which was high priority for not having potable water.

The truck is still closed.

El Corita Restaurant 3107 N. Zellwood Highway 441 was closed on October 23. Inspectors found 16 violations, two of which were high priority for access activity and non-food-grade bags in direct contact with food.

Officials visited the restaurant again on October 25. They found six violations, but none of high priority.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

hooters of orlando 8801 International Dr. in Orlando closed Oct. 24. Inspectors found 28 violations, two of which were high priority for storing a container of medication with flying insects and food items.

Inspectors visited the restaurant again on 25 October. They found 18 violations, but none were high priority or posed an immediate threat to the public, so the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

A second follow-up inspection on October 31 found six basic violations, but inspectors said the restaurant met inspection standards.

Brevard County

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar 1545 Palm Bay Road in Melbourne closed on October 24. Inspectors found seven violations, one of which was a high priority for flying insects.

Officials visited the restaurant again on October 25. They found a violation, but it was not a high priority.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Seminole County

thai basil 5800 Red Bug Lake Road in Winter Springs closed Oct. 23. Inspectors found 10 violations, two of which were a high priority for roach activity and a missing vacuum breaker.

A second inspection the same day found five violations, including a time extension for a missing vacuum breaker.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Cafe Murano At 309 Crane’s Roost Blvd. Suite 1000 at Altamonte Springs closed in October. 24. Inspectors found 11 violations, two of which were high priority for roaches and not separating raw food from ready-to-eat food.

Officials visited the restaurant again on October 25. They found six violations, but none of high priority.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Complaints and warnings

Orange County was in the top spot in Central Florida for the most warnings and other complaints, with 45.

Volusia had 21, Brevard had 12, Lake had three, Seminole had 14 and Osceola had zero. Warnings given along with required follow-up inspections may result in business closure if problems persist.

Source