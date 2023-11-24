Honor Pad X9: A cheap Android tablet that doesn’t suck

Honor Pad X9 raises the bar for budget tablets Respect

There’s no such thing as a cheap iPad, if you’re looking for a cheap tablet Android is your only real choice. Sadly, most low-budget Android tablets offer a dull, joyless experience. However, Honor Pad

The Honor Pad X9 is an 11.5-inch tablet with a beautiful screen. With a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, the definition is crystal clear, and the 120Hz screen refresh rate keeps everything pleasantly smooth when you scroll down web pages, for example.

Web surfing is the strength of this long device, which feels like a smartphone scaled down to a photocopier. It’s great for reading off screen, and while the 400 nits maximum brightness isn’t the brightest display, it’s perfectly bright for indoor use.

In fact, when placed alongside the iPad Pro, it’s not easy to tell which is the premium device and which is the cheap basement tablet, such is the quality of the screen.

Honor Pad X9: Design and audio

There’s nothing cheap about the design of the Honor Pad X9. On low-end Android tablets such as the Amazon range of Fire tablets (which use a fork of Android), we’re accustomed to relatively heavy, often plastic cases with thick black bezels around the screen.

This all-metal design gives the Honor Pad X9 a more luxurious feel than you might expect at this price. It’s only 6.9mm thick and weighs less than 500g, so it’s no problem carrying it around for long periods of time and when packed in a bag you’ll barely notice it’s there.

There are bezels, but they’re quite thin and give you room to rest your fingers without activating the touch screen. Honor claims that the screen-to-body ratio is 86%.

Honor also claims that the sound from the tablet’s six speakers is “heavenly,” but here we’ll have to agree to disagree. The sound quality is good and there is no rattling even when you push it to maximum volume, but the audio is tinier and muddier than the sound you get from a premium tablet like the iPad Pro. However, this is a very high limit.

Honor Pad X9: Performance and battery life

The X9 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chip, paired with a relatively modest 4GB of RAM. The latter may explain why I’ve noticed odd pauses and stuttering during testing with the X9. But whether you’re playing games, scrolling through web pages or plundering YouTube archives, performance is generally fast.

There are no complaints regarding battery life either. There’s a big 7,250mAh battery inside the X9 and that means you don’t have to worry about packing a charger if you’re heading out for the day or weekend. I’ve been using the tablet for about an hour a day for five days and I still haven’t crossed the 50% battery mark.

There are a few issues with this tablet. Honor has filled it with its own brand of apps, most of which are useless – not least the Honor App Market, which is poor relative to the pre-installed Google Play Store.

There are no official keyboard options for the X9, meaning you’ll need to budget for a third-party case or a separate Bluetooth keyboard if you want to do serious work with this thing. Similarly, there is no stylus support.

The biggest drawback for US-based customers is that Honor’s parent company, Huawei, remains on the blacklist of banned Chinese companies, meaning you may have difficulty importing the device.

For those in Europe, it’s currently on sale for £140 in the UK Black Friday sales. You would do well to find a better quality tablet at such a low price.