Honor Magic 6 will let you control the phone with your eyes

Honor Magic Capsule implemented Respect

It was expected that the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2023 would be the talk of the town about AI but at the chipset level. Honor made a surprise announcement at the event by announcing some features that will be a part of its next flagship, the Honor Magic 6.

While other companies like iQOO, Xiaomi and others have revealed that their next top-tier phones will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Honor took a step further to show off some Magic 6 features in an on-screen demo. And one of them is being able to control your phone with your eyes.

In the demo, we can see a woman looking at her phone with a Live Activity-like capsule of the Uber app running at the top of the screen. He is able to open the app in full screen by changing the direction of his gaze.

The feature is called Magic Capsule and Honor describes it as “eye-tracking based multimodal interaction.” This is an exciting feature but it remains to be seen how efficient it will be when the phone launches next year.

Honor will also embed Qualcomm’s on-device AI on the Magic 6 with a virtual assistant. One of the use cases includes the ability to generate highlights based on video that you can then filter with a criteria by asking the YOYO AI voice assistant.

You can later customize it with additional prompts and adjust things like the template, theme, and music. This could be a nice addition for those who want to create Reels and TikToks but don’t have the time or knowledge of video editing. The Honor Magic 6 will also include a feature called MagicRing that will let you transfer data more efficiently between multiple devices like laptops, phones, and tablets.

Although the company has not revealed the Magic 6 launch date, it has been confirmed to be made available outside China. If the Honor Magic 5 Pro launch is any indication, you can expect the Magic 6 to be announced at Mobile World Congress 2024.