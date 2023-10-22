Leanne RedmanThe associate executive director of scientific education at Pennington Biomedical Research Center has received a top national honor for obesity research.

The Obesity Society presented her with the 2023 TOPS Research Achievement Award for her research in the field of maternal energy regulation.

Redman first joined Pennington’s staff in 2005 as a postdoctoral fellow.

Emily FlanaganA Pennington researcher was also awarded a 2023 Early Career Travel Award by The Obesity Society.

Obatala ScienceA New Orleans biotech firm has received the Minority Health Products and Services Firm of the Year award from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The award will be presented by the Minority Business Development Agency at this week's National Made Week conference in Baltimore. The co-founder, president and CEO of Obatala Sciences will be on hand to receive the honor.

Obatala Sciences was nominated for the award by the New Orleans Bioinnovation Center.

The company has developed a method to model fat outside the body – “fat on a chip” – that can predict responses in humans of different demographics, including ethnicity and body type.

E. Howell CrosbyChafee McCall, a partner in New Orleans, has been honored with the American College of Mortgage Attorneys Lifetime Fellow award for his extraordinary contributions.

Crosby is the 11th recipient of this honor and the third non-founding member to receive the award in ACMA’s 50-year history.

Crosby is a past president of ACMA and a member of the American College of Real Estate Attorneys.

Loyola University’s student newspaper, The MaroonNational Edward R. Won the Murrow Award.

The Radio Television Digital News Association selected the podcast’s first episode, “St. John’s fight: from cancer to Covid,”. Maroon won the award for excellence in podcasting.

Loyola students Rae Walberg, Domonique Tolliver and Brendan Heffernan researched, reported and produced the four-episode podcast, which premiered in September 2022.

The idea for the podcast came to Walberg after reporting on a local organization’s efforts to combat industrial pollutants in St. James Parish and the devastating health hazards that result.

