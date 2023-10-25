Hong Kong’s struggling mothers, investors, newlyweds rate John Lee’s policy address

“There were some good deals,” he said. “I might be able to make two or three times the purchase price. But I didn’t sell them… because when I bought new I would have to pay several million dollars for taxes.

He had hoped to buy new flats that had been offered at lower prices in recent months, but decided not to do so because of stamp duty.

But in Lee’s policy address after additional taxes on people buying new homes were removed, Lam said she would “actively and carefully” consider buying property as she predicted a surge in demand for housing as the coming… Over the years more people from mainland China will settle in Hong Kong. ,

Lam added factors such as the introduction of new measures to attract talent to the city and 200,000 children born to mainland parents in Hong Kong between 2001 and 2021 as factors that could contribute to future demand.

“I am quite positive about Hong Kong’s property outlook,” he said.

Can Hong Kong ease property measures without hurting first-time and local buyers?

Retiree Alvin Yeung*, in his 60s, said he is in no rush to buy a flat. Yeung is renting a house with his wife and 24-year-old son after selling his 600-square-foot home in Sha Tin in February.

He said that after moving to Britain in the future, he planned to buy two flats in Hong Kong and rent them out.

“I am pessimistic about the property market,” Yeung admitted.

He said the economic outlook in the mainland and around the world is grim.

“I’ll wait until the price comes down,” he said.

He said that given the high interest rates, it would be better to invest in time deposits instead of investing in property, which can give financial returns of 4 percent.

*Name changed at the request of the interviewee.

poor family

Coco Chan is relying on comprehensive social security assistance to help pay the HK$4,500 rent on her subdivided flat, which has problems with the toilet drainage system. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Living in a 100-square-foot sub-divided flat, 53-year-old Coco Chan and her 12-year-old son have to endure the pervasive odor emanating from their combined kitchen and toilet drainage system, which pervades their entire home.

The mother said their living conditions were substandard, with the rooftop house dark and stuffy. He regretted that the flat owner had not offered help in repairing the pipes.

“I feel sad living in this flat, but it’s all about money. If I go somewhere better I have to pay more,” she said.

The family of two is relying on comprehensive social security assistance, which provides a monthly allowance to those in need to help pay their HK$4,500 (US$575) rent and other daily expenses of about HK$6,000.

Chan said that with costs such as her son’s lunch fees, new school uniforms and books as he entered secondary school in September, the financial pressure had become worse and she could hardly save any money.

Hong Kong’s tiny shoebox flats a big problem; Can policy address deal with this?

Lee promised to resolve the issue of sub-divided flats last month, but his policy address on Wednesday only mentioned setting up a task force charged with studying to define minimum standards for tiny houses. There will be 10 months to propose measures to eliminate substandard housing. But Lee has not yet set any deadline to eliminate them completely.

Chan said she was hoping that in addition to studying poor living conditions, officials would also step up efforts to address them and increase financial assistance for low-income residents.

He also outlined what the basic requirements should be: “At least the kitchen and toilet should be separated… This is not a place for humans to live.”

Innovators

Gene therapy researcher Lawrence Tam says some biotech companies will have difficulty finding support in Hong Kong because of local aversion to more risky forms of investment. Photo: Lawrence Tam

United Kingdom-based gene therapy researcher Lawrence Tam Chi-shing had considered launching a start-up in Hong Kong while working at the University of Oxford and Trinity College Dublin.

But the 41-year-old abandoned the idea because he felt it would be difficult to get funding and support from the city. Instead, he joined a British start-up, which was eventually acquired by a pharmaceutical giant.

Compared with Britain, the Hong Kong government and local investors were less willing to support projects that required a longer period of time to conduct research and had a higher risk of failure, he said.

“Many biotech companies, including projects I was involved in, target rare eye diseases. There is no cure for these diseases yet due to lack of interest from big pharmaceutical companies,” he said.

“One cycle of translational research can take up to 15 years. There is a lot of trial and error involved in developing these types of treatments or cures. When governments or the private sector invest funds in such research, the risks they face can be huge.

30 companies to invest HK$30 billion in Hong Kong, ‘helping revitalize city’ as I&T hub

Tam said such a risk-averse culture has made researchers hesitant to engage in work that could have a huge impact and eventually be used in clinical settings.

He argued that to attract international researchers, the government must first support local biomedical talent and take a leading role in supporting high-risk research.

“The mindset of British and European governments is that these investments can be evergreen,” he said. “After projects take their first steps, the experience gained can help build the second, third generation, etc.”

Lee on Wednesday said the government would consider setting up a standalone statutory body to regulate medical products.

Hong Kong leader John Lee says cross-border tech hub will become reality by 2035

Tam said he agreed with the move because the city lacked a body that could lead research efforts in drug development.

Li also revealed that an institute will be set up to coordinate clinical trial efforts in the city and will cooperate with Shenzhen authorities to conduct such research on the mainland.

Tam said the collaboration would mean access to larger sample sizes for research, which could help attract foreign talent to the city.

“It is also important for the institute to connect researchers with clinical trial centers in other countries,” he said. “In the UK, we generally focus on the local market first and then take our efforts to overseas markets as this may be more economically attractive.”

Michelle Lee and husband Marco Tse plan to wait several years before having their first child so they can save money first. The city leader’s policy address didn’t persuade him to change the timeline, he says. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

prospective parents

Marco Tse Wah-ho and Michelle Lee Oi-yee married in July, but they have put off having children for now, while Hong Kong’s leader to help boost rising birth rate in his 2023 policy address Promised to give different types of sweetness.

“If the government really wants to encourage people to have children and increase the birth rate, they should think about how to help people plan families, so that they can solve the burden of raising a family.” ” said Tse, a 28-year-old insurance agent.

Michelle Lee, a 27-year-old primary teacher, said: “They are just sweeteners that will last for a short period of time, but they will not help me with the responsibility that I will have to carry for the rest of my life.”

What can Hong Kong do to reverse its low birth rate? We look at various offers

City leader Lee said on Wednesday that parents with newborn babies would be eligible for a HK$20,000 handout and would be given priority to buy subsidized flats.

But the couple are not eligible to buy subsidized government housing because they earn about HK$8,000 more than the government’s HK$62,000 per month limit.

They also said that they want to wait three to four years before having children to give themselves a chance to save and spend time with each other first.

In addition to the cost of raising children, Tse and Lee were concerned about the everyday challenges of raising young people.

The pair said officials should craft a comprehensive policy package that supports first-time parents by addressing issues such as affordable housing, a stressful education environment and the city’s demanding work culture.

