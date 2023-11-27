Hong Kong’s stressed developers have started turning to private debt

(Bloomberg) — Private credit lenders are circling troubled property developers in Hong Kong, with a record $23.4 billion of bank loans coming to the downtrodden sector next year.

The potential funding gap is attracting a number of players – including family offices, private equity firms and asset managers such as PACM Group Holdings Ltd – who can offer high-risk, high-yield loans to collateralize assets in one of the world’s Are. The most expensive property market.

“There are family offices and asset management firms that are setting up this new business line as private credit funds,” said Jasmine Chiu, a Hong Kong-based lawyer in the real estate finance practice for Mayer Brown LLP. “They all want to expand their portfolio for private loans.”

The opportunity builds on Hong Kong’s depressed market conditions, where revenues from office buildings and retail space are staggering as finance costs rise. While the city’s real estate sector has suffered nothing on par with China’s recession, home sales have declined while vacancy rates have soared. Many developers also work on both sides of the border, and catering to the world’s second-largest economy has had an impact on valuations.

Details of private debt issuances are often confidential, but recent deals point to returns and demand. Agile Group Holdings Ltd. borrowed up to HK$894 million ($114 million) at 20% interest, while Flow Capital (HK) Ltd. previously loaned HK$900 million ($115 million) to a unit of troubled developer Country Garden Holdings Co. Was offered. this year.

Some of Chiu’s private equity clients, who have dabbled in commercial properties, have become private debt lenders, he said.

More non-bank financing would allow developers to quickly pay for new projects or refinance loans – as cash flows dry up – but higher interest rates would exacerbate the industry’s debt-driven problems. Even some of Hong Kong’s biggest developers, such as New World Development Co., are looking to cut borrowing after aggressive expansion.

asset-backed lending

Lenders see opportunity in Hong Kong particularly in asset-backed lending, a fast-growing sector in private lending in which borrowers put up specific assets as collateral. In launching the $300 million fund, Hong Kong-based PACM partnered with local financier Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. with a focus on loans backed by real estate.

According to Keith Tsang, executive director of investment banking for Hong Kong at CBRE, CBRE Group Inc.’s Hong Kong team has evaluated more than 30 high-yield private credit deals backed by properties including office buildings, data centers and luxury homes.

“It’s a double whammy where your finance costs are going up, (and) your valuations are coming down,” Tsang said. Private loan borrowers in Hong Kong “have become more and more distressed.”

The recession is serious. According to CBRE, the vacancy rate for commercial space was near a historic high of 15.8% in the three months to September. The office building majority held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its asking price by more than 30%. Home sales volume last month fell 33% from a year earlier.

still expensive

Still, market watchers say the Hong Kong private loan market is in its early stages – with more inquiries than completed deals. According to people with knowledge of the matter, some lenders are concerned that their returns may fall short of their targets as many property assets still show elasticity and have not yet been revalued. He asked not to be identified discussing personal deals.

“There are special situations investment opportunities in the Hong Kong real estate market,” said Kei Chua, partner at Bain Capital Special Situations in Hong Kong. “But Hong Kong properties have always been expensive. The returns offered by most of these deals are still few and far between our targeted returns.

Things may change suddenly next year as banks will have to undergo asset-revaluation in the first quarter to report annual results.

Private credit funds will be on the lookout for signs that – as crisis cases increase and asset prices fall – banks may be prompted to sell their loans at a discount before they become delinquent. This will likely lead to more borrowers looking for other funding.

“The kind of second-, third-tier developers or fund managers that have second-tier level assets, you’re going to see a lot of challenges in the coming months,” CBRE’s Tsang said.

