Hong Kong's Paul Chan says exports may still face significant hurdles in 2024

Hong Kong’s exports may still face “significant challenges” next year, the city’s finance chief has said, adding that the effects of government efforts to attract investors may take time to become clear.

“Looking ahead, the main drivers of our economy in the coming year will be exports of tourism services and consumption, both of which still need to consolidate,” Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in a radio program on Sunday.

“As far as exports are concerned, we expect significant challenges to remain next year,” the minister said. “During this period, we will focus on our investment promotion work, which we will carry out vigorously.”

Financial Secretary Paul Chan has said that Hong Kong should promote tourism services and consumption as the main drivers of the local economy. Photo: Handout

But Chan said the impact of such government efforts would not be immediately visible.

Officials earlier this month adjusted the city’s growth forecast for 2023 to 3.2 percent from 4 to 5 percent.

In October officials said economic growth in the third quarter rose 4.1 percent year-on-year.

Chan said on Sunday that authorities have lowered the annual forecast due to challenges in terms of exports.

“As we all know, Hong Kong’s exports depend heavily on re-exports from the mainland, but exports to the mainland have declined this year,” he said, but stressed that consumption and investment Positive growth is being seen.

Exports from mainland China fell more than expected in October as shipments to major trading partners remained weak, marking six consecutive months of decline, as exports that month fell 6.4 percent from a year earlier to US$274.8 billion.

The decline in exports was sharper than the 6.2 percent decline recorded in September.

The finance chief said investment in Hong Kong had grown 8 percent this year, a reversal from the contraction reported last year.

Chan said Hong Kong has seen an improvement in consumption and tourism, with the number of tourists visiting the city reaching about 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels, but he did not specify a period for the data.

The number of international flights to and from Hong Kong is also expected to reach about 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, he said.

The minister also stressed the importance of pursuing partnerships with major companies, citing AstraZeneca as an example.

The pharmaceutical giant previously announced it would open a research and development center at the Lok Ma Chau Loop Technology Center in 2024, and expects to increase the number of employees there to about 100 over the next five years.

“We worked very hard to bring the company in because we consider it a major corporate partner and it won’t come on its own,” Chan said Sunday.

“We hope that with its arrival, it can also bring together upstream, midstream and downstream companies – about 80 companies from the mainland – as part of its supply chain and ecosystem.”

The finance chief described the state of the city’s research and funding sectors as “thriving” and spoke of the strength of the local medical research industry.

On the subject of a possible increase in taxes, the minister said it was “too early” to say whether such a move would happen and that a “thorough discussion and assessment” was needed beforehand.

“We are a small economy and our tax system is relatively simple,” he said. “Taxes will fluctuate according to economic conditions. The most important thing is that within an economic cycle, we generally maintain balance.

Chan faced questions on the topic in response to a blog post he wrote on November 19 while returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in San Francisco.

In the post he wrote that some APEC members are considering how to increase tax sources without harming investment and competitiveness of their economies.

Source: www.scmp.com