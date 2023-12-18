Hong Kong's luxury retailers are adjusting to ease high-spending Chinese tourists

by Farah Master

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s luxury retailers are adapting to less wealthy Chinese shoppers flocking to the city and turning to tourists visiting Instagram-iconic spots in trendy districts rather than spending on expensive branded gear.

Before the pandemic, the Chinese special administrative region bucked global trends of declining demand for multi-brand department stores and ultra-luxury brands, largely due to its attraction to high-spending visitors from the mainland.

But according to industry experts, the rise of competitive shopping centers such as China’s Hainan Island, changing consumer preferences and the rise of online shopping have fundamentally changed the demand for luxury goods in Hong Kong and are beginning to reshape the city’s visitor economy. Is done.

“The focus of visitors to Hong Kong has shifted from ‘shop to shop’ to a greater desire for local culture and experience-based tourism,” said Rosanna Tang, executive director of Cushman & Wakefield.

Overnight and same-day visitor shopping spending in the first half of the year was at 55% and 18% of 2018 levels, respectively, Tang said, prompting retailers to focus more on food and beverage outlets. Went.

British luxury department store Harvey Nichols is at the forefront of the changes. Its owner Dixons Concepts said last month it would give up its lease on its flagship five-level store in the posh Landmark Mall in the city center after almost two decades.

“Chinese tourists visiting Hong Kong are no longer focusing on shopping as they did before the pandemic,” the company said in a statement.

There are also fewer visitors, with arrivals reaching only 60% of 2018 levels, before anti-government protests in 2019 and tighter rules during the pandemic.

Hong Kong’s total retail sales are down about 20% from 2018 levels and in an effort to reduce reliance on luxury spending by Chinese buyers, the government and tourism sector are trying to lure visitors to nature and leisure attractions.

Trade circles and companies are also trying to rebuild ties between the West and Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020 and strict Covid rules led to the exodus of thousands of people.

The government said this month it was developing a range of projects ranging from large-scale festivals to building green tourism and hiking centers on remote islands.

It’s unclear how effective that strategy will be in reducing spending. Luxury hotel occupancy is strong, but due to the return of business travelers.

The closure of Harvey Nichols comes after brands including Valentino, Burberry and LVMH’s Tiffany closed some of their stores in Hong Kong, where retail rents are the highest in Asia despite falling by nearly 40% since 2019.

repositioning

Euromonitor International said that despite the closures, Hong Kong regained its position as number one in per capita spending on luxury goods this year, ahead of Switzerland and Singapore, which it expects the city to reach its pre-COVID levels. Sales of personal luxury goods will reach the level. Mid 2024.

After three years of lull, traffic jams are back in the commercial districts, while drinkers and revelers are flocking back to the city’s bar districts.

Caroline Riel, head of premium brands at Pictet Asset Management, which owns shares of LVMH, said conditions will improve in the luxury sector, but it will likely be challenging to return to previous levels due to competition from the Chinese tropical island of Hainan.

“There was probably some over-distribution in the past, meaning that major luxury labels flooded Hong Kong with their stores,” he said. “As some luxury brands have reduced their exposure in Hong Kong, that space will be filled by other brands.”

LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton is one of those betting on the city’s future prospects.

Even as queues outside stores remain quieter than pre-Covid, Louis Vuitton held a star-studded fashion show near Hong Kong’s harbor last month to signal a luxury renaissance in the former British colony. Was organized.

Chanel opened a sleek new two-storey retail space in Causeway Bay this year, while De Beers and LVMH’s Bulgari both opened flagship stores in the popular Tsim Sha Tsui district.

Property developer Hong Kong Land, owner of the landmark mall being vacated by Harvey Nichols, said tenant sales and footfall at its city center mall have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

On a recent visit to the Landmark, the restaurants were packed and crowds flocked to the festive display areas in the lobby. However, some people were shopping for designer gear.

“It’s really a shame that Harvey Nichols is leaving Landmark, but the truth is that they don’t really have any business,” said Sarah Ng, 67, who was walking through the mall. “It’s very high-end, but they don’t have any customers.”

(Reporting by Farrah Master in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Dorothy Kam, Claire Jim, Donnie Kwok and Jessie Pang in Hong Kong, Casey Hall in Shanghai and Mimosa Spencer in Paris; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com