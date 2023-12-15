Hong Kong's legal crackdown on China critic Jimmy Lai By Reuters

3/3 © Reuters. File photo: Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chi-ying, founder of Apple Daily, reports at a police station after being released on bail following arrest under the national security law in Hong Kong, China, on December 2, 2020. Reuters/Lam Yik/ File photo



By Jesse Pang and James Pomfret

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A landmark Hong Kong national security trial against now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple (NASDAQ:) Daily and its founder, Jimmy Lai, is set to begin this month.

If convicted, Lai, 76, faces possible life in prison on charges of colluding with foreign powers, including the United States.

The following is a timeline of Lai’s legal battles.

June 20, 1995 – Lai publishes the first edition of Apple Daily.

June 30, 2020 – China directly imposed the National Security Law (NSL) on Hong Kong. The law provides for up to life imprisonment for subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces.

August 10 – Lai was arrested under the NSL on charges of allegedly “colluding with foreign forces” as 200 police raided the headquarters of his listed company (Next Digital), where Apple Daily is produced and published. . He is released on bail.

3 December – Lai was taken into custody after being denied bail and charged with fraud related to the lease of Next Digital’s headquarters.

11 December – Lai was charged under the NSL on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces.

23 December – Lai is granted bail and is able to celebrate Christmas at home.

29 December – Lai resigned as chairman of Next Digital.

31 December – Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal orders Lai back into custody, saying the judge made a mistake in granting him bail.

April 12, 2021 – “Protecting freedom of expression is a dangerous job. As journalists we have a responsibility to seek justice,” Lai writes from jail.

16 April – Lai was jailed for 14 months for taking part in an unauthorized assembly during a protest in August 2019.

14 May – Lai’s listed company faces increasing pressures, including a freeze on assets, leading to the company’s eventual closure. It is the first time that a listed company has been targeted by national security laws in the financial centre.

Lai was sentenced to a second prison sentence of 14 months for participating in an unauthorized assembly on May 28 – October 1, 2019.

June 17 – Police arrested five executives of Apple Daily, including editor-in-chief Ryan Law and former editor Chan Pui-man, while 500 police officers raided and searched its newsroom, seizing computers.

June 20 – Apple Daily celebrated its 26th anniversary. The newspaper says it has cash left for “a few weeks” of normal operations.

June 24 – Apple Daily prints 1 million copies of its final edition.

29 September – Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan submitted a petition to the Court of First Instance to wind up Next Digital Limited (0282.HK).

December 13 – Lai was sentenced to 13 months in prison for participating in a restricted vigil for victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square (NYSE:) crackdown.

July 30, 2022 – Justice Secretary Paul Lamm orders a no-jury trial, citing “the involvement of foreign actors” and “a real risk of impairing the proper administration of justice.”

November 22 – Six former Apple Daily employees plead guilty to conspiracy to collude with foreign forces.

28 November – Hong Kong leader John Lee asks Beijing to rule on his attempt to block foreign lawyers from working on national security cases, after the top court rules that British lawyer Tim Owen can represent Lai.

December 10 – Lee is sentenced to 5 years and 9 months for fraud related to lease violations.

13 December – Hong Kong’s High Court adjourns the security trial against Lai until the end of September, awaiting Beijing’s decision on whether Owen can defend him.

December 30 – China’s top law-making body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, gives Hong Kong leader John Lee the power to ban lawyers without the right to practice in Hong Kong over national security matters. This move effectively prevents Owen from defending Lai.

May 19, 2023 – Hong Kong’s High Court rejects Lai’s attempt to challenge the decision.

29 May – The High Court of Hong Kong rejects an application to end the security trial against Lai.

19 June – Hong Kong’s Court of Appeal blocks Lai’s bid to challenge a warrant obtained by the National Security Police to examine the contents of his mobile phone.

18 December – Lai’s NSL trial begins for an expected 80 days.

