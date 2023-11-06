According to the Big Four companies, Hong Kong’s IPO market remained weak in the third quarter of 2023.

At the beginning of the year, Big Four analysts expected Hong Kong’s IPO market to rebound in the second half of the year.

Tencent-backed Indonesian logistics services provider J&T Express had a disappointing recent IPO debut. Shares opened flat and fell 1.33% in later Friday morning trading.

Hong Kong’s initial public listing market remains in recession, although analysts predict a market rebound in the second half of the year.

“The Hong Kong market has not recovered as much as we would have liked,” Irene Chu, partner at KPMG China, told CNBC.

In the first three quarters of the year, there were 44 listings in the Hong Kong IPO market and 24.6 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.14 billion) were raised, according to KPMG. The firm said this represents a 65% decline in deal numbers and 15% decline in revenue respectively compared to the same period last year.

Hong Kong’s stock market was one of the worst performers last year, falling 15% on track for a third consecutive year of decline in 2022. In October, the Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng Tech Index fell to their lowest levels since November 2022.

“The Hong Kong market is already on [a] very low point [compared to] The good old days of 2020 or earlier. So the general sentiment has not yet recovered. We cannot expect the IPO market to grow faster or be comparable with the good old days, said Ringo Choi, Asia-Pacific IPO leader at EY.

A June report by EY and a mid-year review released by KPMG China predicted that the Hong Kong IPO market could rebound in the second half of 2023.

On October 27, the market debut of Tencent-backed Indonesian logistics service provider, J&T Express, had a disappointing performance. Shares opened flat and later closed down 1.33%.

J&T, the second-biggest listing in Hong Kong this year according to Reuters, had originally hoped to raise at least $1 billion in the listing, but cut the target in half due to weak investor sentiment.

“The Hong Kong stock market remained weak in the third quarter of 2023, as did stock valuations due to macroeconomic developments, particularly rising US interest rates. Many IPO candidates are looking for changes in market valuations when preparing and planning. We continue to wait for their offer,” Deloitte said in a September report.

Hong Kong’s biggest IPO this year, Chinese liquor maker ZJLD Group, fell 18% in its trading debut on April 27.

Last year, the two biggest IPOs in the Asian financial hub also fell in their listing debuts. Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor plunged 34%, while property services provider Onevo fell nearly 7%.

“Five of the last nine large HKEX IPOs had flat debuts,” Arun George, co-founder and analyst at Global Equity Research, said in an October note. At the last closing prices, all large HKEX IPOs since 2022 traded below IPO prices. Have been.” The report was published on investment research network Smartkarma on September 26.

Weak Greater China Recovery

Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, has faced a disappointing post-Covid economic recovery. In October, the International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for China to 5% this year and 4.2% in 2024.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges raised funds of $28.7 billion and $19.8 billion respectively from January to October 9, down 42% and 23% from the first three quarters of last year, KPMG reported.

But analysts say the global economy outside China is struggling to recover. “It’s not just about China. The recovery of the global economy is also quite challenging. The overall economic recovery will take some time to really pick up,” said Chu of KPMG China.

There were 968 IPOs globally in the first three quarters of this year, raising $101.2 billion, a decline of 5% and 32% respectively year-on-year, EY said.

To boost the market, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September proposed measures to increase the appeal for listing of small and medium-sized enterprises with high growth potential.

In August, the government announced a task force to “enhance” stock market liquidity to promote the development of its capital markets.

KPMG said, “Dynamic initiatives, including continued reform of the HKEX’s listing regime, are key to strengthening Hong Kong’s diverse and multi-layered capital markets, which is key to maintaining Hong Kong’s competitiveness as a major international financial centre.” “

Source: www.nbcsandiego.com