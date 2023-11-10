ESR Group, a real estate services and investment company, and property firm ChinaChem Group have secured Hong Kong’s first green loan for a logistics facility, valued at HK$8.8 billion (US$1.13 billion).

The five-year loan will finance the construction of the Kwai Chung Cold Storage Logistics Centre. The seven-storey facility, to be built on a 55,245 square meter site, will be the largest cold storage unit to be built in the city in two decades.

Stuart Gibson and Jeffrey Shen, co-founders and co-CEOs of ESR Group, said in a joint statement, “Our cold storage logistics center in Kwai Chung will provide a range of green facilities for companies looking for sustainable solutions in all aspects of their supply chain. will provide.” on Friday.

He said the project is in line with the Hong Kong government’s focus on developing sustainable, modern logistics infrastructure as part of efforts to enhance the city’s status as an international trade hub.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said during his second policy address on October 25 that in an action plan for logistics development to be published later this year, the government will aim to achieve smart growth, modernisation, sustainability and internationalization in the sector. Will prepare a strategy to do so.

Groundbreaking ceremony to commence the development of a new cold storage and logistics facility in Kwai Chung. Photo: ChinaChem Group Alt=Groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the development of a new cold storage and logistics facility in Kwai Chung. Photo: ChinaChem Group >

The planned cold storage center in Kwai Chung will aim to achieve green building certifications such as BEAM Plus New Building Platinum and LEED Gold, with 30 percent of the site area designated for greenery. BEAM stands for Building Environmental Assessment Method, and LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

The companies said the facility will have a water recycling system for landscaped areas and electric vehicle charging points in the car parks.

According to the Hong Kong Green Building Council, which administers the scheme, to achieve the BEAM Plus platinum rating, a building must achieve at least 75 points out of 100.

Points are awarded for factors such as low carbon energy use, human health and well-being, green building practices, and smart design and technologies.

Other considerations include sustainable site development, use of green materials, waste reduction, water saving and recycling.

To achieve LEED Gold, one must earn 60 to 79 points through credits related to impacts on climate change, human health, water resources, biodiversity, green economy, community and natural resources, according to the US Green Building Council, which runs the system. Should go.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, United Overseas Bank and Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation were the principal arrangers, bookrunners and underwriters of the loan.

Financial terms such as interest rates or any penalty and reward mechanism for completion and sustainability of green building features were not disclosed.

The company’s CEO, Donald Choi, said the logistics project will advance both companies’ shared environmental and social and governance priorities, aligning with ChinaChem’s commitment to “balancing people, prosperity and planet.”

In August 2022, Hong Kong-listed ESR and unlisted ChinaChem Group, the largest logistics real estate manager focusing on Asia-Pacific, announced that they had formed a joint venture to develop the facility in Kwai Chung. This was Chinachem’s first foray into the logistics sector.

He cited tight demand in the sector to support his business case. Vacancy of logistics space was only 1.4 per cent in the second quarter of last year, there was no new supply in the pipeline and a target of converting one million square feet of cold storage space into data centers by August 2026.

Expected to be completed in 2027, according to the developers, the new facility will have good road transport links to the city’s business districts, the airport and the border with mainland China.

ESR Group won the tender for HK$5.26 billion (US$670 million) in July last year for the site at the junction of Mei Ching Road and Container Port Road South. The conditions allow a maximum gross floor area of ​​138,000 square meters to be developed.

Only two green loans to Hong Kong’s real estate sector so far this year – including one announced by ESR and ChinaChem – recorded US$1.33 billion, down 71 percent from the same period in 2022, according to Refinitiv data. The volume of green loans across all industries in the city fell 57 percent to US$4.4 billion in 15 transactions.

