Hong Kong marine tech start-up ArchiReef will partner with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the Middle East’s largest bank, to deploy terracotta tiles that will help restore degraded reef ecosystems off the Arabian Gulf coast. The FAB will finance the deployment of 400. Such tiles, which will support the recovery and development of underwater natural ecosystems, will cover a 100 square meter area off the coast of Abu Dhabi, according to an announcement on Monday at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) held in Dubai, United Kingdom. Arab Emirates (UAE).

The patented reef tiles, created by ArchiReef’s 3D-printing process, will provide a new habitat for 2,400 corals.

“Our partnership with Archireef will ensure that substantial funding and leading technologies are deployed to protect and restore the UAE’s corals,” said Futoun Al Mazrouei, FAB’s group head of consumer banking for the UAE, in a statement.

The start-up said 50 percent of coral reefs worldwide have been lost over the past three decades and scientists have estimated that 90 percent of the world’s coral reefs will be gone by 2050.

Healthy coral reefs act as natural breakwaters by significantly reducing wave action, thus protecting coastal communities from natural disasters such as storms and floods.

“We believe that financial institutions like FAB have an important role to play in climate change mitigation and recovery, particularly by helping to mobilize and deploy capital as well as support their vast communities and ecosystem players in the journey “, said Vrikko Yu Pick-fan, CEO & Co. -Archives founder said in a statement.

Without reefs, flood damage would increase by 91 percent, amounting to US$272 billion. On the other hand, according to Archireef’s website, well-managed reefs provide food for 1.2 billion people.

“ArchiReef’s 3D-printed reef tiles allow marine life to take shelter, thereby promoting the establishment of healthy marine ecosystems with increased reef-associated biodiversity, including fish and invertebrates,” the website states. “

According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Global Canopy and The State of Finance for Nature report, the financial services sector and businesses must not only increase investment in nature-based solutions, but also create incentives to redirect finance away from harmful activities. Should be implemented. The Economics of Land Degradation Initiative, released at Cop28 on Saturday.

To help limit climate change to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, financial flows for nature-based solutions need to nearly triple from the current level of around US$200 billion to US$542 billion per year by 2030 and US$1.5 billion by 2050. This could quadruple to US$737 billion. Level as per report. According to the report, it was also critical to the Global Biodiversity Framework target, which aims to protect 30 percent of lands and waters considered important for biodiversity by 2030 and achieve land degradation neutrality.

“Nature-based solutions are dramatically underfunded,” said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen. “Annual nature-negative investments are 30 times larger than financing nature-based solutions that promote stable climate and healthy lands and nature. To have any chance of meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, these numbers must be flipped.

Source: www.scmp.com