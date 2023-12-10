By Jessie Pang and Joyce Zhou

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) – Hong Kong is holding its first “patriots only” district elections on Sunday, as a national security crackdown imposed by Beijing has marginalized formerly popular opposition figures in the China-ruled city.

The pro-China government is trying to boost turnout, as some observers believe turnout was high during Hong Kong’s massive pro-democracy protests, unlike previous council elections in 2019, which saw a record 71 % voting took place and a landslide victory for the democratic camp.

Amendments introduced in July reduced the number of directly elected district council seats by approximately 80% compared to four years earlier.

All candidates must now undergo national security background checks and secure nominations from pro-government committees, effectively excluding moderates and even Democrats, including some pro-Beijing figures.

These changes have further narrowed electoral freedoms in the former colony, which Britain returned to Chinese rule in 1997. A crackdown under the national security law imposed by China in 2020 led to the arrest of former district councilors and the dissolution of major opposition parties.

While some Western governments say the national security law has been used to crush dissent, China says it has brought stability to the financial hub after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Constitutional Affairs Eric Tsang warned about the risks of “anti-China” dissidents trying to undermine the vote. Local media said more than 10,000 police would be deployed to ensure order on Sunday.

‘Difficult to talk about democracy’

Critics call the election undemocratic, in which only 88 of the 470 seats are directly elected.

Pro-Democrat District Councilor Johnny Chung, who decided to abandon running for public office, said, “I would prefer to remain myself and stick to my core values ​​and beliefs.”

For weeks, major pro-Beijing and pro-government parties have been campaigning to boost turnout and plastering the streets with posters and leaflets.

“It is very hard to talk about democracy or democratization in today’s Hong Kong,” said Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at the Baptist University of Hong Kong and a former pro-democracy legislator, who described the elections as a “set back” on democracy.

“What they are doing now is setting up a so-called patriot-only governance structure.”

Senior officials, including city leader John Lee, who previously said the turnout was not important, have since campaigned to promote the elections as something they say is broadly representative.

“You can see we are campaigning every day and we are trying our best to get every vote,” said Peggy Lee, a candidate contesting from Wanchai district on Hong Kong Island.

“So this is a real election.” (Reporting by Jessie Pang, Joyce Zhou, Dorothy Yam and Edward Cho; Editing by James Pomfret and William Mallard)

Source