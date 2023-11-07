Hong Kong summit latest: China to make listing easier for companies in Hong Kong

(Bloomberg) — Hong Kong kicked off its global finance summit, where about 300 executives are expected to attend, from Citadel’s Ken Griffin to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon and Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman.

This year’s theme of the summit, held on November 6-8 last year to restore confidence after years of Covid restrictions and a tough political environment, is “Living with Complexity”. Wall Street’s elite are descending on a city that has been transformed over the past few years – where finance companies have eliminated hundreds of top jobs and thousands of high-skilled people have fled.

(All times are Hong Kong time)

Templeton eyes ‘cheap’ China assets (10:33 am)

Franklin Templeton Investments is again interested in China because it is “very cheap to trade,” the company’s president, Jenny Johnson, said on Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the summit.

Separately, the U.S. Federal Reserve is almost done raising rates, Johnson said, and so investors may begin locking in longer-term rates, such as in high-yield bonds or private credit.

China to make HK listing easier for Mainland firms (10:12 am)

China will make it easier for mainland companies to conduct initial public offerings in Hong Kong, said Wang Jianjun, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Wang said officials are also adapting the Stock Connect program, linking mainland markets with Hong Kong, to include block trading. This expansion will be launched as soon as possible, he said, as consensus has been reached between various authorities and the details are being worked out.

Apollo Global to remain on senior debt (10 am)

According to Matthew Michelini, partner and head of Asia Pacific at the fund, Apollo Global Management will remain senior in the capital structure and sees interesting opportunities in hybrid products and asset-backed securities.

Apollo will continue to hire based on its three core priorities, which are origination, global wealth and capital solutions. “We will continue to hire in those areas and we will also hire here in Asia,” he said.

China urges Hong Kong to focus on ASEAN, Middle East (9:32 am)

China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng said at the forum that Hong Kong should explore the markets of ASEAN and the Middle East to expand its circle of friends.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to Hong Kong’s development and will help maintain the city’s reputation as an international financial centre, he said.

China will support cross-border trade and investment with Hong Kong, he said, expanding the openness of the financial sector with the outside world. The Deputy Prime Minister also urged Hong Kong to adapt to market changes and integrate into China’s development plans.

Hong Kong may ease domestic restrictions (8:46 am)

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yu told Bloomberg TV that the city may ease measures if house prices continue to fall.

“When there is a clear turn in the cycle, we will ease our counter-cyclical measures,” Yu said. “If there is further improvement, we would probably want to look at our policy and see if there is room for further calibration.”

The city’s mortgage default rate is low, Yu said. Existing home prices have fallen nearly 20% from their peak in 2021 to their last level in April 2017.

Bullish on BNY Mellon Credit (8:32 am)

Haneke Smits, global head of investment management at Bank of New York Mellon Corp., said high yields still provide a “very good environment” for investors to focus on fixed income and add credit, especially duration, to their portfolios.

While it’s hard to say whether they’ve peaked, higher yields provide a safe haven in the current environment, Smits said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the forum.

