Hong Kong shares snapped a three-day slide driven by a market selloff over the past two weeks and fell near a 14-month low. A major political and economic meeting in Beijing this week could provide further relief.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.7 percent to 16,311.38 at 11 a.m. local time, after hitting its lowest level since November last year on Monday. The tech index rose 1.6 percent while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.1 percent.

Sportswear maker Li Ning rose 4.2 percent to HK$19.06, recovering some of a 14 percent decline on Monday. Tencent rose 0.5 percent to HK$308.60, Baidu rose 1.5 percent to HK$109.80 and JD.com rose 2.5 percent to HK$100.70. Alibaba Group rose 1.5 percent to HK$69.85 after it cut its stake in logistics provider GogoX, whose stock slipped 3.3 percent to HK$0.58.

New World Development’s profit slipped 0.2 percent to HK$11.06 after the billionaire Cheng family bought 700,000 shares in the Hong Kong developer on Dec. 11, according to exchange filings. This year this stock has fallen by 50 percent.

Today’s gains helped limit the Hang Seng index’s decline of 4.3 percent this month. The index’s 14-day relative strength technical indicator fell to 31, according to Bloomberg data. A 30-point reading generally means a market reversal is imminent.

“Hong Kong stocks are at historic lows after a long recovery,” Dai Qing, analyst at Guotai Junnan Securities, said in a note on Monday. He said there could be a short-term technical bounce, while potential stimulus from the works conference could be another catalyst.

Elsewhere, U.S. consumer prices likely rose 3.1 percent in November after rising 3.2 percent in October, according to economists tracked by Bloomberg. The Federal Reserve is expected to leave its key rate unchanged on Wednesday.

Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid jumped 74 percent to 28.80 yuan on the first day of trading in Beijing.

Most Asian markets were up. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 percent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4 percent, while Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.3 percent.

