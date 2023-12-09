Hong Kong stock market collapse: Historic market decline triggered a wave of brokerage closures

The historic downturn in Hong Kong’s $4.6 trillion stock market is hitting the city’s financial industry.

Thirty local brokerages have closed this year, according to Hong Kong Stock Exchange data, after a record 49 shops closed in 2022. It comes as Wall Street banks have laid off dealmakers due to the decline in initial public offerings.

The Hang Seng index is headed for a fourth straight year of decline, the longest losing streak in the gauge’s history, and fell to a one-year low this week. Average daily turnover is 14% lower than the five-year average and the IPO market has had its worst year since 2001.

The prolonged recession and job losses in Hong Kong in the wake of extreme pandemic restrictions and Beijing’s imposition of national security laws are raising questions about the future of the city’s status as Asia’s top international finance centre.

“This wave of shutdowns and layoffs at brokerages is the worst we have ever seen,” said Edmund Hui, chief executive of Hong Kong-based brokerage Bright Smart Securities. “The key lies in improving market liquidity. Everyone is struggling now. I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel.”

Small and medium-sized brokerages, whose revenues mainly come from trading commissions and margin businesses, are bearing the brunt of the market downturn. More than 72% suffered losses last year, with at least a quarter planning to scale back their operations this year, according to a survey of local brokers by the Hong Kong Securities Association earlier this year.

Tony Cheung, an execution consulting expert at Instinet, said Hong Kong stocks have the widest bid-ask spreads among Asia Pacific markets – the difference in price between the offer to buy and sell the stock. He said this has increased trading costs for institutional investors.

Despite analysts’ projections at the start of the year that Chinese stocks would see a recovery once Covid-19 restrictions end in the country, investor sentiment continued to weaken. The struggling economy, weak consumption, strained US-China relations and the asset crisis prompted foreign funds to flee.

The lack of liquidity shows that “institutional interest in Hong Kong and China is falling to a new low,” said Qi Wang, chief investment officer at UOB’s Hian in wealth management. “Global investors have sold a large portion of their holdings in Hong Kong.” Last two years. “Many now consider China ‘irrelevant’ from a global portfolio perspective.”

The drought in deals is adding to the feeling of the market being in crisis. With IPOs worth $5.1 billion, this year is poised to be the worst year for Hong Kong since the dotcom bubble burst in 2001. That’s a fraction of the $52 billion raised three years ago, and 84% less than the past 10-year average of $31 billion.

Hong Kong bankers have lots of free time, worries over decline in deals

Just last month, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shocked investors by scrapping plans to spin off and list its $11 billion cloud business. The company, which cited US restrictions on chip sales to China for the reversal, said it was also suspending a listing for popular grocery business Freshippo.

As a result the size of banks is getting smaller. In the past year, Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have carried out several rounds of layoffs in Hong Kong. Bloomberg News reported in October that UBS Group AG has cut about two dozen investment bankers in Asia, including China-focused roles based primarily in Hong Kong, and several managing directors.

“This recruitment market in 2023 is probably the toughest recruitment market since the global financial crisis,” John Mullally, Hong Kong-based managing director of recruitment firm Robert Walters, said, referring to the local financial services industry in general. In 2024, I think there will be even more reductions.”

The ongoing recession, especially in a year when global equity markets have soared, is also sending Hong Kong into a tailspin. Japan’s stock market is now $1.5 trillion larger than Hong Kong’s – the largest difference since 2009. Topix has gained 23% this year, while the Hang Seng index has fallen 17%. Hong Kong is also at risk of being displaced by India, which is worth just $518 billion, the smallest discount on record based on two-decade-old data.

The Hong Kong government has taken steps to prevent a recession and stimulate business. This includes reversing stamp duty increases on stock trades introduced in 2021, as well as plans to ensure markets remain open during severe weather such as hurricanes.

Yet local officials can’t do anything about the city’s high borrowing costs, caused by U.S. moves against the local currency or weakness in mainland China’s economy against the greenback.

“The stamp duty cut is just a cosmetic change,” said Chi Low, Asia Pacific investment strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management. To revive Hong Kong’s stock market, US monetary policy needs to shift from tightening to easing and Beijing needs to adopt a more accommodative policy. He said, relaxations are being given.

Wall Street banks are lowering their expectations on Chinese stocks. Morgan Stanley downgraded China’s rating to equal-weight in August, while last month Goldman Sachs cut its recommendation on Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks due to modest earnings growth.

“The length and severity of this cyclical downturn in the Hong Kong market could impact its status as a global financial centre,” said Vivian Lynn Thurston, portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management. “As underlying corporate fundamentals begin to improve, we may see improved performance and increased liquidity.”

