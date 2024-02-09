Hong Kong start-up’s new robot boats are ready to clean up India’s oceans

“We want to build boats that do this dirty, dirty work that’s happening [manned, diesel] boats around the world and automate them and make them more sustainable,” Goyal said in an interview.

Founded in 2019, Clearbot started as a student project to help Indonesian surfers clean waterways efficiently, as locals were unable to deal with the influx of trash. This project inspired Goyal and co-founder Siddhant Gupta to understand the demand for sustainable infrastructure in the maritime services industry globally.

01:53

Jellyfishbot, the robot that collects trash from the ocean

Jellyfishbot, the robot that collects trash from the ocean

Goyal said that last year Clearbot has deployed 13 boats to tackle projects in Hong Kong and India, each of which can collect up to 250 kg of plastic waste per day. Self-navigating electric ships collect waste from the surface of the water and deposit it in designated areas for collection and recycling.

Clearbot conducted a pilot project in the northeastern Indian city of Shillong in September, demonstrating its ability to collect 600 kilograms to 700 kilograms of trash from a lake within three days. It also has a project in Bengaluru, South India.

“The majority of our company’s growth is expected to be in India. We hope to do business on a large scale in India as there is enough demand there.”

“There is a huge amount of garbage in India [in the waters]And this year we’re hoping to make a real impact with the product that we have.

Clearbot has started demonstrating its new, larger boats for commercial use in India and expects to deploy them over the next year, Goyal said.

A clearboat fleet in port in Hong Kong. Photo: Clearbot

According to environmental group WWF, at least 11 million tons of plastic enter the world’s oceans every year, the equivalent of one truckload every minute, posing a major threat to marine ecosystems and humans.

According to the United Nations, plastic accounts for at least 85 percent of total marine litter.

Oceans help mitigate climate change through their ability to capture carbon dioxide and store oxygen. According to the United Nations, they cover more than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface, absorb about a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions, and absorb 90 percent of the excess heat generated by those emissions.

Polluting the oceans will not only harm marine biodiversity, but also the ability of natural ecosystems to act as carbon sinks to absorb greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

Clearboat produces no carbon emissions at all, as it uses solar energy instead of diesel to power its fleet of electric boats.

“There is a huge potential for disruption in this sector because we see that the existing boats that are operating for all types of maritime activities are very polluting,” Goyal said. “We want to be the leader that drives the electric revolution, like Tesla has done for cars.”

Clearboat rents out its boats under contract at a fixed amount on a monthly or daily basis.

“We do it just like any other maritime service – we provide our robots as a service,” Goyal said. “We have generated enough revenue to keep ourselves afloat and keep our business running.”

In 2022, Clearbot began a one-year partnership with Sino Group to clean the marina at the developer’s Gold Coast residential complex in Tuen Mun.

Sino Land said it was the first Hong Kong developer to provide a test bed for autonomous cleaning boats in its 2022 sustainability report.

“We are actively discussing additional collaborations to further enhance our efforts in creating a healthier and more sustainable future,” a Sino Group spokesperson said.

Goyal said Clearbot received a valuation of US$4 million in its seed funding round in September 2022, which attracted backers such as Alibaba Entrepreneurship Fund, Gobi Partners GBA and CarbonX Global.

Cindy Chou, Executive Director of Alibaba, said, “Seeing the way they have commercialized their innovative concepts into enterprise graded Robot-as-a-Service solutions, we are confident that Clearbot will continue to make an impact in the maritime services industry. ” The Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund said in a statement at the time.

Source: www.scmp.com