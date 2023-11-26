Hong Kong start-up comes up with 'microalgae' solution to capture carbon

A group of biotechnology graduates from Hong Kong have come up with a new idea for capturing carbon that could help slow the effects of climate change.

After learning about microalgae and its immense carbon capture storage properties during a class on entrepreneurship in biotechnology in his final year at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2021, he launched Algreen.

Now the start-up is looking to commercialize its solution.

“We have worked hard to design and build scalable products from our lab in Hong Kong Science Park,” said co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Rehan Lulla. “Now we’re looking at what we can do with algae, and how we can use algae to make commercial products.”

Algreen’s chief technology officer Rehan Lulla (left) and senior research analyst Taseen Khan in the company’s laboratory at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park. Photo: Yik Yeung-manMicroalgae are single-celled organisms found in fresh and salt water that grow through photosynthesis. They are extremely efficient at absorbing carbon dioxide and producing oxygen.

Algreen was admitted to the HKSTP incubation program in May 2022. It has received HK$420,000 (US$53,900) in funding after passing three milestone assessments.

Hong Kong start-up steps in to save the world’s endangered corals

The company’s 750-ml biocapture system, an algae photobioreactor for air purification that the team calls a “liquid plant,” can absorb 6.3 grams of carbon dioxide per week, according to Lulla, which is 15 times more than a typical houseplant.

But it requires electricity to power the interior lighting and air pump.

“We are trying to commercialize some products like our ‘Liquid Plant’,” Lulla said. “Instead of leaves and a stem, it’s just cells growing in water. It can absorb carbon dioxide as well as become a nice decorative piece in the office or home.

The prototype sells for HK$49 on their website, but the team is trying to improve the aesthetics of the final version, which they plan to release next year.

“A secondary benefit in the home for the product we’re developing will actually be air purification,” said Tasin Khan, a senior research analyst at Algreen and a graduate of the University of Hong Kong.

05:01

Chinese scientists are trying to stop glaciers from melting with modern thermal blankets

Chinese scientists are trying to stop glaciers from melting with modern thermal blankets

,[Plants] They can take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen, but they cannot purify the air. However, our [liquid plant] The product enables us to release oxygen as well as purify the air.”

Algreen is taking the best of both worlds and providing it to the end user, Khan said.

The firm’s first product was a microalgae science, technology, engineering and mathematics education (STEM) kit. Manufactured in-house, it was initially sold to students and families, before becoming available in bulk.

“We have collaborated with some education companies for summer camps as well as education programs in some schools,” Lulla said.

The STEM Microalgae Growth and Carbon Capture Kit costs HK$349, while a Simplified Microalgae Growth Kit sells for HK$299.

These Greater Bay Area startups are taking advantage of decarbonization

Lulla said, the bigger plan is not just to sell kits. He said Algreen plans to implement its carbon capture and air purification systems for companies as well as public institutions in 2024.

The start-up plans to implement a 1,000-liter scale bioreactor that uses only solar energy to operate next year, and is currently applying to various public institutions and agencies to implement its carbon capture system. Reaching out to companies for.

Six 1,000-liter microalgae bioreactors can absorb one ton of carbon dioxide per year, Lulla said. He said the main objectives are to generate a steady flow of revenue, implement in-house technology and commercialize the products.

“As part of our broader vision to contribute to the circular economy, we are in the midst of registering the IP [intellectual property] For our proprietary process of converting microalgal biomass into bio-oil, biochar and bioactive molecules.

“This process will be important for large-scale carbon sequestration and biofuel production.”

Source: www.scmp.com