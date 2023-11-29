This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower on Wednesday, led by Hong Kong bourses, while China’s benchmark index closed at its lowest in more than a month as investors assessed earnings and comments from US Federal Reserve board members. Did.

Shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan fell 12%

Meituan shares fall to 44-month low as delivery firm warns of slow fourth-quarter growth

Bloomberg | getty images

A delivery worker for Meituan in Shanghai, China, on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Meituan’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell more than 11% to Hong Kong dollars 91.65 by afternoon trading.

Shares of the Chinese delivery firm fell to their lowest level since late March 2020 as it took a cautious stance in its third-quarter earnings call, according to a transcript from FactSet.

“We think year-on-year gross profit distribution in Q4 revenue will be slightly lower than Q3’s growth rate,” Meituan management warned on the call.

The company said Tuesday its third-quarter revenue rose 22.1% from a year earlier to 76.47 billion Chinese yuan ($10.81 billion). Adjusted net profit stood at 5.7 billion yuan ($809 million).

Hong Kong’s main Hang Seng index fell nearly 2%.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo reported 94% revenue growth in the third quarter, far outpacing Alibaba’s 9% growth in the same period.

The mainland Chinese CSI 300 index fell 0.86% to 3,488.31, its lowest level since late October.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.47% in the last hour of trading, leading the decline in major Asian benchmarks.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 extended gains from Tuesday and closed 0.29% higher at 7,035.3. The country’s overall inflation rate slowed to 4.8% for October, its lowest rate since January 2022.

South Korea’s Kospi closed marginally lower at 2,519.81 after hitting a two-month high on Tuesday, but the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.73% at 822.44.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.26% to 33,321.22, marking three consecutive days of decline, while the Topix fell 0.51% to 2,364.5.

Following Waller’s comments that the Fed could raise rates, all three major indexes in the US rose overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.24%.

In contrast, Governor Michelle Bowman said more rate hikes would be needed “to keep policy restrictive enough to get inflation back to our 2 percent goal on time.”

The broader S&P 500 index rose 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.29%.

— CNBC’s Piya Singh and Alex Haring contributed to this report.

Thailand’s central bank keeps rates unchanged for the first time since August 2022

Thailand’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 2.5% for the first time since August 2022.

The Bank of Thailand’s decision was in line with expectations of economists surveyed by Reuters, and the first such pause in eight meetings. In that time, the BOT has raised rates by a total of 200 basis points from 0.5% in June last year.

The Thai baht strengthened marginally against the US dollar following the announcement, trading at 34.71 and reaching its lowest level since August 7.

– Lim Hui Ji

Meituan shares fall to 44-month low as delivery firm warns of slow fourth-quarter growth

Bloomberg | getty images

A delivery worker for Meituan in Shanghai, China, on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Meituan’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell more than 11% to Hong Kong dollars 91.65 by afternoon trading.

Shares of the Chinese delivery firm fell to their lowest level since late March 2020 as it took a cautious stance in its third-quarter earnings call, according to a transcript from FactSet.

“We think year-on-year gross profit distribution in Q4 revenue will be slightly lower than Q3’s growth rate,” Meituan management warned on the call.

The company said Tuesday its third-quarter revenue rose 22.1% from a year earlier to 76.47 billion Chinese yuan ($10.81 billion). Adjusted net profit stood at 5.7 billion yuan ($809 million).

Hong Kong’s main Hang Seng index fell nearly 2%.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

Goldman Sachs says South Korea’s markets will offer the highest earnings growth next year

South Korean stocks have so far emerged as an undervalued and under-loved part of Asia-Pacific equity markets, according to Goldman Sachs, but that is what could make them attractive to investors next year.

Goldman even argued that South Korea’s markets offer the highest potential earnings growth in the Asia-Pacific region in 2024 as its semiconductor sector recovers from a huge profit decline. The investment firm is overweight on South Korean stocks.

“We estimate that EPS growth will increase to 54% in 2024 and another 20% in 2025,” Goldman said in relation to Korea’s Kospi benchmark index.

South Korea is Asia’s fourth-largest economy but its markets are often considered undervalued by analysts, leading it to sometimes be called the “Korea discount”.

Read the whole story here.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

New Zealand dollar rises 1% on central bank rate hike warning

Mark Coote Bloomberg | getty images

Pedestrians walk past the Reserve Bank of New Zealand headquarters in Wellington, New Zealand, on Thursday, September 13, 2012.

The New Zealand dollar jumped 1% to about 0.62 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its official cash rate at 5.5% and warned that rates could go higher to tackle inflation.

After this decision, the Kiwi dollar reached its highest level in almost four months. The currency has fallen 2.5% so far this year and is on track for its third consecutive annual decline.

The central bank said inflation was still very high and said monetary policy would need to remain restrictive to control it.

Read the whole story here.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

Australia’s inflation rate slowed more than expected in October

Australia’s weighted inflation rate for October slowed more than expected, coming in at 4.9%, compared with the 5.2% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

This was less than the 5.6% seen in September. The overall inflation rate stood at 4.8%, its lowest level since January 2022.

The country’s statistics bureau revealed that the most significant price increases occurred in accommodation, food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as transportation.

– Lim Hui Ji

Major indices headed for best monthly performance this year

Despite sluggish trading on Tuesday, the three major indices are on track to post major monthly gains.

The Dow is set to end the November trading month 6.9% higher at Thursday’s closing bell. That would be the best monthly performance since October 2022, when the blue-chip average added 14%.

The S&P 500 is on pace to rise 8.6% at the end of November. The Nasdaq Composite has outperformed in the last month of 2023, rising 10.8% so far.

If those performances hold up, it will be the best month for both since July 2022. During that month, the broader S&P 500 advanced 9.1%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq jumped 12.4%.

– Alex Haring

Oil closes up 2% as market rallies on OPEC meeting speculation

Oil prices jumped on Tuesday as traders speculated about OPEC production cuts, while a fierce storm forced Kazakhstan to cut its output.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January settled at $76.41 a barrel, up $1.55, or 2.07%, while the Brent crude contract for January closed at $81.68, up $1.70, or 2.13%.

OPEC and its ally OPEC+ are scheduled to meet virtually on Thursday, with most analysts expecting the group to extend current cuts at least through 2024.

Saudi Arabia is pressuring its members to reduce production quotas but Riyadh is facing resistance, OPEC representatives told Bloomberg on Monday.

“While oil awaits the OPEC Plus agreement, speculation about a deal or no deal or a surprise cut continues to roil the market,” said Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group.

OPEC members have less appetite for compliance these days, so gains from the cuts should be limited, said Tamas Varga of OVM Oil Associates.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s largest oil fields have cut output by 56% as a storm on the Black Sea disrupted exports.

–Spencer Kimball

Retail stocks performed better on Tuesday

It appears that early signs of consumer strength at the start of the holiday shopping season are making investors more comfortable with retail stocks.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) rose nearly 1% on Tuesday, outperforming the broader market and erasing the fund’s modest decline on Monday.

Among the fund’s top holdings, Foot Locker was one of the best performers, gaining nearly 3%.

– Jesse Pound

With year-end market rally, the IPO pipeline is crowded again

The initial public offering market is once again booming as interest rates remain stable and the stock market picks up at the end of the year.

Chinese-founded fast-fashion company Shein has confidentially filed to go public in the US by 2024. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear label Skims is reportedly discussing strategic options including an IPO that could come next year. Social media firm Reddit has reportedly restarted talks about an IPO.

The action follows mixed performances from some big-ticket debuts over the past few months. Shares of grocery delivery company Instacart and German shoe brand Birkenstock have both fallen below their IPO prices, while chip giant Arm – the biggest IPO of 2023 – has seen its share price rise significantly.

The IPO market experienced a major downturn in 2022 and early 2023 as an hawkish Federal Reserve, recession fears and geopolitical risks reduced appetite. Companies are now hoping to test the waters with the hope that the Fed has gone hiking and will make a soft landing, keeping the market warm.

– Yun Lee

Source: www.nbcnewyork.com