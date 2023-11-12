Hong Kong race points to World Rallycross’s future going out of the flames

World Rallycross (RX) has ended on a high in Hong Kong after a difficult year. The series was quickly launched as an electric racing competition in August 2022, but a fire at the Lydden Hill race in July put the main series on hold as the incident was investigated. This clash is still generating controversy and questions over the survival of the series, but Hong Kong potentially points to a revitalized future for World RX with a new event model with broader audience appeal.

“The fire was something that nobody needed,” says Arne Dirks, FIA World Rallycross executive director. “We had a good start to the season. Everyone was happy to visit Rallycross birthplace – Lydden Hill. The weather was fine when suddenly smoke started coming out on Friday morning. We are still investigating what exactly happened. But there is huge passion from everyone involved, especially the teams and drivers. We don’t give up. Everyone said, let’s find a solution. Special One lost a lot of money and is still trying to find a solution. But he has also recently issued a statement that he wants to come back.

With World RX required to continue racing while the RX1E cars were suspended from use during the investigation, some new venues and tracks appeared on the calendar. “Our program was Cape Town, South Africa, with Table Mountain in the background, which was incredibly picturesque, and what is now Hong Kong,” says Dirks. “This is something we’ve been working on for over a year that we hope will lead us to a different future, so everyone wanted to keep it going.” To achieve this, World RX switched from their 500kW (685hp) RX1e car to the Zeroid X1 vehicle used by their junior RX2e series, but upgraded from 270kW (370hp) to 300kW (411hp). “Running Zeroid X1 was not the ideal solution, but it was the best solution we could find. The races in South Africa went pretty well. Saturday’s final in Hong Kong was fantastic. We’re one step closer to knowing what happened with the fire and then we can be ready to race the RX1e again in 2024.

“This season has been challenging,” says Clara Anderson, who drives for the construction equipment dealer team. “It was a tragic incident that happened. We all worked very hard behind the scenes to make the switch to the Zeroid X1 cars and finish the championship. It’s not an ideal situation, but we’re glad we can still hold these two events in South Africa and Hong Kong and put on a good show for the fans. Of course, the car is a little different from what we are used to, so we have to adapt to it.

“It’s very much a team effort,” says Kevin Hansen, who drives for Hansen Motorsport and won the first Hong Kong race on Saturday. “It’s very difficult to find the right setup and the best way to run it. The car is really sensitive, so it was an incredible team effort to control the race. It was really tight. It was great to win the first race in front of a huge crowd at the stadium and receive the trophy on the podium.

“The RX1e cars evolved from last year to this year and they look really good,” says Anderson. “The Zeroid X1 weighs almost the same but has half the power so the balance is completely different. I had to struggle a bit to get over it as I am driving very aggressively now. When I drove the Zeroid X1 two years ago, I had no experience and I thought it was easy, but you need to drive it a certain way to maintain speed. We need to adapt to different cars and we have all done our homework now.

While it was disappointing that the fast RX1e cars were on hold after Lydden Hill, the Hong Kong racing took place on the waterfront near the city centre, which was a new experience for World RX. “It’s really cool,” says Anderson. “The track looks really good. It is exciting to host the first urban event in Hong Kong. We have a whole new audience with new fans. They don’t have any racetrack here in Hong Kong. We can give people interested in motorsport something to watch. I would love to see us grow the game by taking it to new places and new audiences. Some of the old school tracks are the best in the world but we have to travel a long way to get there. Some are three hours away from the nearest airport. City racing is much more accessible.”

“The Zeroid X1 is clearly a temporary solution and what’s to come in the future is really exciting,” says Hansen. “The fans will love it. We definitely do. And hopefully we will have many more city races like this in Hong Kong. We have a beautiful city here. People can walk here very easily, and we race sustainable cars, so it’s the perfect solution for that and we don’t have too much impact on the city because of traffic. We closed very few roads. There are no traffic jams and we are truly the perfect game for citizens. Hansen Motorsport has a strong decarbonization message, so reducing the impact of racing is very important to the team.

“Urban tracks like the one in Hong Kong should be part of the future,” says Dirks. “When we go where the people are, and with the background of Hong Kong, it’s something special. “We have created something new and exciting.” Certainly, for example, the Hong Kong crowd was different from the usual hardcore rallycross fans found at Scandinavian tracks. Visitors included city residents who were merely curious and looking for a day out, rather than being longtime followers of the game. “We’ve been talking about doing this for a long time. We had started the project to organize a city race in 2021. But going forward we will have a mix of tracks with rallycross and city race heritage. We are in discussions with various organizers around the world. Festivals are also great opportunities for running. We want to reinvent the game but not forget where we’re coming from. I am very positive about the future.”