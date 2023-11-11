Hong Kong property tycoon denies rumors wife lost $2.6 billion from bad investments

Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife Chan Hoi Wan.

Joseph Lau, the former chairman of Hong Kong property developer Chinese Estates Holdings, has expressed his dismay at “false rumours” spread by mainland Chinese media claiming that his wife, Chan Hoi Wan, was bankrupt after losing billions of dollars. Was left out of the will. In bad investment.

Speaking at a hastily arranged press conference on Friday afternoon, Lau appeared to address a handful of reports, ranging from succession planning at the top of his real estate empire to speculation over his health condition.

“My wife Chan Hoi Wan never caused me any harm through financial investments,” Lau said. “In fact, he has made more than HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion) for me through art investments.”

Chinese reports claimed Chan lost more than HK$20 billion in bad investments over the years, causing Lau to amend his will and leaving him nothing. The 72-year-old is said to have decided to leave all his wealth to Lau Ming-wai, his son from his first marriage, who now serves as chairman of the Chinese estate.

Lau’s wealth, currently estimated at $13.1 billion, is derived mostly from his real estate holdings in Hong Kong. Although he transferred most of his wealth to Chan and Ming-wai In 2017, forbes The assets of spouse and children are included when calculating net worth. The transfer of Lau’s assets was due to concern for his health. He was diagnosed with heart disease and diabetes.

In response to rumors about his health, Lau said, “Look at me speaking, do I sound like I’m dying? I’m angry, and I’m healthy.

Joseph Lau speaking at a press conference in Hong Kong on November 10, 2023.

Chinese Estates estimated in 2021 that it had lost about $1 billion, after selling most of its investments in China Evergrande Group, the troubled property giant controlled by Lau’s friend and longtime associate Hui Ka Yan. The two giants had been engaged in a series of real estate deals over the years, and Lau said he would not blame Hui for the loss.

“I was never angry at him [Hui], I am only angry at myself because my wife and her sister asked me more than 200 times to sell [Evergrande’s stocks],” Lau said. “I responded to them by saying, ‘If I sell, it will definitely collapse faster than it would otherwise.’”

Lau resigned from his role as CEO and chairman of the Chinese property after being found guilty of bribery and fraud in Macau in 2014. He was found guilty of paying $2.6 million to a public works official in a land-for-money deal, but there is no extradition treaty between Hong Kong and Macau, so Lau was never sentenced to five years and three months. Didn’t have to cut.

Lau is also known for spending his wealth on collectibles such as fine art, wine and jewellery. His estate also includes pieces by Andy Warhol, Paul Gauguin and David Hockney which are worth at least $1 billion. Earlier this year, he offered part of his collection for sale through Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

