Hong Kong property market has entered a major stagnation

Hong Kong’s skyline is dominated by towers built by the city’s biggest property developers.

getty

Hong Kong’s property market has long been a major source of wealth. The city’s billionaire class is dominated by developers who became wealthy by acquiring massive land banks, allowing them to manage land costs and increase profit margins. But recently, a tussle over valuation between those developers and the government, which is the largest seller of land, has led to a standoff that has weakened the city’s economic prospects.

At the top of the market sits the Hong Kong government, which owns all the city’s land and, in the past, has relied on the sale of land leases for more than 50% of its revenue. It is having difficulty finding buyers for the 18 parcels of land slated for sale this year. MTR Corp, which is a major landowner besides operating the city’s extensive rail network, found no bidders for its latest land development project near the airport, the first time in ten years.

The deals that have been done have been done at cheap prices. “This disappointing performance provides another clear indicator that Hong Kong’s investment market is far from its peak four or five years ago,” said Benjamin Chow, head of Asia Real Assets Research at MSCI, whose team tracks acquisitions across the region. How much he has fallen from height.” “The canceled tenders also reflect the growing gap in pricing expectations between buyers and sellers, which has impacted not only traditional commercial sectors such as offices and retail, but also the land sales market.”

Meanwhile, land lease sales offered by both government and private companies fell to their lowest level since 2009, according to MSCI. In the case of the government, Chow said, this is not just because of developers’ lack of willingness to bid, but also because of the government’s decision not to sell at bids below its set prices.

One of the two land sites the government managed to sell this year, in Kowloon’s Kai Tak area near the MTR station, was priced at HK$5,392 per square foot in September, barely three times the price of a nearby site four years ago. Was less. , at HK$17,600. This was the lowest price in Kai Tak since 2014.

A second site, in a prime location in Hong Kong Island’s Kennedy Town, was sold in July for HK$7,071 per square foot, the lowest price since 2002 for a property in the same neighborhood, according to data from industry consultancy JLL. .

One developer, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the situation as a downward spiral caused by the triple whammy caused by rising interest rates and worsening consumer appetite, as well as the dollar peg of the local currency.

In a note on the government’s land lease sales, JLL said the recent discounting shows that “given low market sentiment and rising construction and financing costs, developers remain conservative on land price bids.”

Shih Wing-ching, founder and chairman of Centline, the city’s largest residential property broker, acknowledged that some local property investors are under financial pressure, such as the family of former billionaire Tang Shing-bor, known as “Uncle Bor”. goes. Died during the Covid pandemic.

However, Hong Kong generally does not suffer from the overbuilt inventory and highly leveraged debt loads that plague the mainland Chinese market. “The only problem in Hong Kong’s property market is over-pricing; It’s easier to deal with,” he said.

MSCI’s Chow pointed to the restraint exercised in land acquisition by the city’s top eight developers in recent years. After peaking at $13.8 billion in the first half of 2019, their purchases dropped to $804 million in the first half of this year.

Another saving grace for Hong Kong is the low penetration of mainland developers. “Mainland developers’ projects in Hong Kong have to go through local agents for sale; We are one of the biggest ones. Their influence in Hong Kong is not big because their market share is very small,” Shih said.

Source: www.forbes.com