November 7, 2023
Hong Kong partygoers suffer irritation, light sensitivity after Bored Ape NFT event – Hong Kong Free Press HKFP


People attending this weekend’s ApeFest NFT event have complained of burns and eye problems, with organizer Era Labs promising to investigate.

Yug Labs events over the weekend. Photo: five.eth screenshot, via X.

In 2017, HKFP reported a similar incident at the Hypebeast event, where revelers’ skin got burned and increased sensitivity to light due to improper choice of ultraviolet light.

Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape account on X said on Monday that they were aware of the eye-related issues following their pop-up-event, and are reaching out to attendees to find out the cause.

“Based on our estimates, we believe less than 1% of people who participated and worked in the program had these symptoms. “While almost all have indicated that their symptoms have improved, we encourage anyone who experiences them to seek medical attention just in case,” he said.

Another said: “Prescribed steroid eye drops and eye lubricants led to a diagnosis of ‘photokeratitis in both eyes, accident related’. Fortunately, my vision tested perfect and there was no serious damage to the cornea.”

An X user present said that a doctor told them that the stage lighting was to blame.

HKFP has contacted Yuga Labs for comment.

Tagged: Bored Ape, Yug Labs

Tom is the editor-in-chief and founder of the Hong Kong Free Press. She has a BA in Communications and New Media from the University of Leeds and an MA in Journalism from the University of Hong Kong. He has contributed to the BBC, Euronews, Al-Jazeera and others.

Source: hongkongfp.com



