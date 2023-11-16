Hong Kong overtakes Dubai as largest center of Russian gold trading

After the invasion of Ukraine closed London, the Russian gold trade turned to Dubai. Now it is again shifting towards the bullion center of Hong Kong.

The city has long been a major conduit for bullion entering the Chinese mainland – the world’s largest consumer market – but since April, Russian shipments have surged. Hong Kong imported 68 tons of Russian gold this year, four times more than in all of 2022.

The transfer to Hong Kong was prompted by U.S. sanctions on Russia’s top gold miners, as well as a crackdown by the United Arab Emirates on illegal activities in its bullion market, according to people familiar with the matter. The move eastward underscores the challenge the West faces in stemming the resource flows that fund the Kremlin’s war machine.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, almost all the gold exported from Russia – the world’s second-largest miner – was shipped to vaults in London, the center of the global bullion trade. But the Kremlin’s attack made Russian gold taboo in the mainstream industry, even before a formal ban blocked imports into the G7 and the EU.

Chinese consumers are selling old jewelery amid record high gold prices

When Russian gold was moved out of London, Dubai – a major transit hub for bullion shipped to the Middle East and Asian markets – was an early beneficiary. The UAE maintained its neutral stance this year and declined to take formal steps against Russian gold despite lobbying by the US and Britain, people familiar with the discussions said.

Russia sent 96.4 tonnes of bullion to the UAE in 2022, making it the country’s largest supplier. This was five times the amount exported through Hong Kong.

Although there are still no restrictions on Russian gold imports into the UAE, the volume has declined significantly. This is partly due to the regulatory cleanup that followed when the Middle East country was added to a watchlist by the global money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force.

People familiar with the matter said surveillance on bank transfers in the UAE has been stepped up, while cash payments are monitored through a mandatory government database, making it more difficult for Russian exporters to pay. US sanctions imposed in May on Russia’s biggest gold miners – Polyus and the local unit of Polymetal International – also had a chilling effect as UAE traders and banks are more reluctant to deal with designated entities, the people said.

‘Lift a gold brick with one hand’: Chinese city’s US$1.5 million cheap stunt

Some Dubai-based gold buyers began rerouting shipments to Hong Kong, according to preliminary data from trade-tracking firm ImportGenius, based on Russian customs data for the six months through August.

Other UAE companies withdrew completely. State-owned logistics firm Transgard, which is part of airline Emirates Group, said in May it had stopped transporting Russian gold.

“The UAE operates with clear and strong processes against illicit commodities, money laundering and sanctioned entities and applies the highest international governance standards to the gold trade,” the government-chaired Gold Bullion Committee said in a statement to Bloomberg. ” The UAE will continue to conduct business “in compliance with all existing international norms set by the United Nations”.

Last Wednesday, the UK issued a new round of sanctions on companies linked to Russian gold trading, including Dubai-based Paloma Precious DMCC, which it said had imported US$300 million from the country . The firm was previously a shareholder of Emirates Gold DMCC, after the refinery was suspended from the UAE’s accredited list due to concerns about its ownership.

Chow Tai Fook’s story – from goldsmith to jewelery conglomerate

Chow Tai Fook’s story – from goldsmith to jewelery conglomerate

At the same time, China has made it clear it wants to boost trade with Russia, highlighting the close ties between the country’s leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine. Beijing has provided diplomatic and economic assistance to Moscow that has helped blunt the impact of Western sanctions, while China is now Russia’s largest importer of fossil fuels.

Data from ImportGenius shows that WePower Finance Securities (Hong Kong), which moves cash and precious metals for some of China’s largest financial institutions, is a major player in handling newly imported gold from Russia. WePower did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The change in Hong Kong was also helped by a rise in Chinese gold prices relative to international prices in September. This attracted bullion into the country, creating profitable arbitrage opportunities for banks with import licenses.

