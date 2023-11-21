Revenues from initial public offerings (IPOs) in Hong Kong have hit a two-decade low, according to a report by EY, and regulatory reforms must continue to address current headwinds expected in 2024.

Funds raised through share listings in the city fell 59 percent year-on-year to HK$41.3 billion (US$5.3 billion) as of Nov. 17, according to a report released on Tuesday. A total of 61 companies saw listing in the city, a decline of 19 per cent year-on-year.

The decline came amid a slowdown in global IPO activity: earnings fell 35 percent and the number of deals fell 12 percent year-on-year, according to the EY report.

The report said that amid market volatility and widespread uncertainty, companies, private equity firms, venture capitalists and investors are likely to remain cautious and disciplined till the end of the year. Jackie Lai, spokesperson for EY Hong Kong’s capital markets service, said proactive measures to improve market liquidity are key to revitalizing the Hong Kong capital market.

People walk through the piazza in front of Exchange Square, the headquarters of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the city’s exchange operator, on September 6, 2023. Photo: Elson Lee For example, the launch of the Fast Interface for New Issuances (FINI) platform is a major initiative that will significantly shorten, modernize and digitalize Hong Kong’s settlement process, Lai said.

The report said the Hong Kong government and regulators should continue their efforts to attract foreign capital to overcome the recession, increase stock market liquidity and enhance the attractiveness of the city’s capital market.

Yet such initiatives may not be enough to restore activity amid a drought of mega listings. According to EY, the proceeds raised by Hong Kong’s top 10 IPOs have fallen 70 percent year on year.

Hong Kong’s biggest IPO this year was that of Chinese baijiu distiller ZJLD Group, which raised about HK$5.3 billion in April. The second largest was J&T Global Express, a Shanghai-based Asian courier services group, which raised HK$4.1 billion in October.

Both listings represent a fraction of China Tourism Group Duty Free’s blockbuster 2022 listing, which raised HK$16.2 billion.

According to EY, some companies have also decided to delay their plans to go public due to the poor performance of some high-profile listings after the IPO.

“Enhancing Stock Connect schemes and a more predictable mechanism for listing Chinese companies in Hong Kong are policies that could help boost sentiment and liquidity,” said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis.

He said FINI is a positive step towards reducing transaction time and cost. However, the government and regulators must provide the right infrastructure with improved efficiency to help boost competitiveness in the long run, he said.

Markets in mainland China accounted for 40 percent of global income so far in 2023, as funds raised on China’s exchanges rose 41 percent year on year to 350 billion yuan (US$49 billion). But the number of IPOs fell by 30 percent to around 300.

Strict regulations on new listings in mainland markets led to a major slowdown in listings in the second half of the year, which may encourage a tilt towards Hong Kong.

“Uncertainties in the global and Chinese macro economies will weigh on regulators’ measures to boost onshore market activity,” said Terence Ho, partner at EY. “Onshore IPO slowdown likely to last through 2024.”

Some 100 companies are still in the queue to list in Hong Kong, exemplifying the strong interest and positive sentiment towards the Hong Kong market, said Peter Chan, EY Hong Kong TMT (technology, media and telecommunications) assurance leader.

“With the tightening of IPOs in the Chinese mainland, companies, especially retail and consumer products companies, will also relocate to the Hong Kong market,” Chan said.

EY’s figures are in line with Refinitiv’s most recent report, which showed a total of 42 companies raised US$3.13 billion on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the first nine months of 2023 – a 65 per cent decline from the same period . This is the lowest in nine months since the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome last year and US$1.82 billion in 2003. This has brought the city to ninth place among IPO locations worldwide, down from third place at the end of last year.

Additional reporting by Yuke Xie

Source: www.scmp.com