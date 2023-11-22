Hong Kong Land announces new CEO amid declining profits

Michael Smith, incoming CEO of Hong Kong Land. South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Hong Kong Land’s Robert Wong will step down from his role as chief executive after seven years at the helm. The property arm of Hong Kong-based conglomerate Jardine Matheson has announced that Michael Smith will be replaced by Michael Smith as regional CEO of Europe and Americas at real estate company Mapletree Investments, owned by Singapore state investor Temasek.

Smith was most recently responsible for growing Mapletree’s portfolio across logistics, data centres, business parks and student accommodation in Europe and the US. His previous experience also includes serving as a partner at Goldman Sachs in Singapore and as a managing director at UBS. Hong Kong Land said Smith’s appointment will be effective from April 1, 2024. Meanwhile, Wong will remain as a senior advisor to assist in the transition until his retirement on March 31, 2024.

“I have every confidence that Michael will grow our business – ensuring we continue to invest, manage and develop key commercial, retail and mixed-use properties, while also positioning the Group for long-term growth in China and other key regions Will prepare for sustainable growth in the Asian market,” Ben Keswick, executive chairman of Jardine Matheson, said in a statement.

Keswick thanked Wong for his more than 38 years of service to Hong Kong Land, citing the important role he played in building up Hong Kong Land’s operations in mainland China since the early 1990s. A spokesperson for Hong Kong Land said in a written response that the move was “a planned leadership succession process,” adding that Wong would be “retiring from his role after a long successful career with Hong Kong Land.”

Robert Wong, outgoing CEO of Hong Kong Land. Ken Wu for Forbes Asia

The sudden change in leadership comes at a time when Hong Kong is facing headwinds on multiple fronts. In Hong Kong, the commercial leasing market remains depressed as high borrowing costs weigh on demand, while mainland China’s residential market is still showing no signs of recovery. Hong Kong Land said it expected its underlying profit for 2023 to be “marginally down” from $776 million last year, the second consecutive year of declining earnings.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a research note that it remains “unclear” how Smith will navigate the challenging operating conditions in both Hong Kong’s commercial and mainland Chinese residential markets. He said Hong Kong Land has been lagging behind Hong Kong’s main Hang Seng index for the past six years. Analysts Praveen Chaudhary and Jeffrey Mak wrote, “The market may wait for Mr. Smith to unveil his strategies before giving him credit for this turnaround.”

Wong joined Hong Kong Land in 1985 and became the company’s CEO in 2016. Under his leadership, Hong Kong Land doubled its investments in mainland China at a time when the country was still hit by the pandemic. In early 2020, the company made the largest investment commitment in its 133-year history to transform Shanghai’s West Bund area into a new financial center at a total cost of $8.4 billion as part of a joint venture.

Wong told earlier forbes asia That he remained unperturbed by the slowdown in Hong Kong’s leasing market and mainland China’s property crisis. “Although we need to be prudent during difficult times, we should not be overly conservative,” he said in an interview last year. “We must still look for opportunities and explore them. With crisis also comes opportunity.”