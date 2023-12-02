Following the JPEX fiasco, it appears that another crypto trading platform called Hounax allegedly scammed some Hong Kong investors, causing them to lose over $15 million.

Meanwhile, some victims believe that the city-state regulator’s warning about the platform came after they had already locked their money in Hounax.

Hounax crypto exchange reportedly disappears with customer funds

Around 131 purported investors aged between 19 and 78 years fell victim to Hounax’s alleged crypto scam. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong police received 88 complaints from victims on November 25, while the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) received 15 complaints regarding Hounaks on November 27.

While the loss is said to be around HK$120 million ($15.4 million), the victim of the biggest loss is a 69-year-old retired woman, who had invested $12 million ($1.54 million) or $10 million, the report said. % of total funds.

According to one of the affected people surnamed Ng, the alleged scammers behind the cryptocurrency exchange built trust with unsuspecting victims, and had accomplices who claimed (with demonstrations) that they could withdraw their money from the platform. .

Ng and another investor surnamed Wong said they felt relieved after realizing that Hounax was listed as a “money service business” in Canada and the United States and that they were able to withdraw their funds in September. Were.

However, problems began when investors realized they could not withdraw in November. The crypto platform had an investment deal under which investors had to lock their funds by November 12. But the victims claimed that they could not withdraw their funds after the deadline, due to which they reported the matter to the police.

SFC’s warning came late, regret for the victims

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) added Honex to its alert list as a “suspicious virtual asset trading platform” on 1 November. According to SFC’s comment:

“The company claims to be a cryptocurrency trading platform that is in business collaboration with a financial institution and a venture capital firm when in fact it is not. It appears to target Hong Kong investors with the +852 field pre-populated in its user log-in page and “Hounax Hong Kong” social media channels on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

But some people who had put their money on Hounax regretted that the regulator’s warning was coming late as they had already engaged with the firm and locked in their investments, the report said.

Additionally, two Hong Kong MPs, Doreen Kong Yuk-foon and Jonny Ng Kit-chong, said that the SFC’s public warning was not sufficient, with Ng saying that the warning could have come earlier.

The latest development comes on the heels of the JPEX saga, with authorities receiving over 2,000 complaints from victims who claimed they lost their funds to the company.

While several arrests have been made in Hong Kong, Taiwanese police have also arrested the main JPEX partner in Taiwan following complaints from 10 customers.

