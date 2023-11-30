Hong Kong insurers’ sales to yield-hungry mainland China visitors surge

On a quarterly basis, sales to mainlanders from July to September were HK$15 billion, down 33 percent from HK$22.28 billion in the second quarter, but up 56 percent from HK$9.6 billion in the first quarter.

274 million Chinese celebrate holidays: why ‘Golden Week’ 2023 was different

Overall new life insurance sales rose 30.6 percent in the first nine months to HK$146.5 billion, from HK$112.2 billion a year earlier. It was also 4.8 percent higher than sales of HK$139.8 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Patrick Graham, CEO of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, said, “The sales increase reflects strong domestic sales coupled with a steady return to demand from mainland Chinese visitors since the reopening of borders.”

Manulife, the largest pension provider in the city, reported double-digit percentage growth in the third quarter compared with a year earlier due to strong cross-border demand.

Driven by strong demand, the Canadian insurer opened its second prestigious business center in the city in Tsim Sha Tsui in the third quarter, and joins other major insurers such as HSBC Life, Prudential and Sun Life, which also recently opened additional sales centers. Opened. Increasing demand from mainland Chinese visitors to Hong Kong.

These prestige centers also provide financial planning products to high-net-worth mainland Chinese visitors, Graham said.

“The total number of tourists visiting Hong Kong this year is expected to increase to 30 million, we are optimistic about the growth opportunities,” he said. “Our commitment to providing solutions to targeted health, retirement and security needs of domestic and mainland Chinese customers will continue to drive sales momentum.”

Prudential’s total new business sales in Asia and Africa in the first nine months rose 40 percent year-on-year to US$4.42 billion, driven by a large share of mainland visitors to Hong Kong.

“Looking ahead, we see strong growth opportunities in Hong Kong to serve mainland Chinese visitor clients coming to the city for savings, health and other protection products,” Prudential CEO Anil Wadhwani said last week.

In the first nine months, more than 23 million travelers visited the city, including more than 18.7 million from mainland China, according to Hong Kong Tourism Board data. Last year only 604,564 people visited the city.

“Since virtually no mainlanders visited Hong Kong during the pandemic, the reopening of the border has seen a surge in pent-up demand,” said Kenrick Chung, director of Bain. Excellence Consultancy, an insurance broker in Hong Kong.

“In addition, the choice of currencies and products offered by Hong Kong insurers is also attractive to them.”

Many mainland Chinese citizens turned to higher-yielding bank deposits, insurance and investment products in Hong Kong amid the weak yuan. This year, the Chinese currency had fallen by a huge 16 percent against the US dollar, but later it improved and its loss reduced to 2.6 percent.

“We see insurance products and services in Hong Kong offering a unique value proposition to mainland Chinese residents,” said Leon Qi, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

He said their growing need for asset allocation diversification has given rise to demand for savings products, while well-developed and flexible insurance products meet the growing demand for medical and critical illness protection.

Border reopening also boosted travel insurance sales, with travel, accident and health insurance premiums rising 13 percent to HK$15.3 billion in the first nine months, Insurance Authority data showed.

Source: www.scmp.com